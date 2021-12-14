US Open champion Emma Raducanu tests positive for COVID-19, out of Abu Dhabi exhibition event

US Open 2021 champion Emma Raducanu has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss this week’s Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition event in Abu Dhabi, the 19-year-old Briton said on Monday (December 13). Raducanu, who became the first qualifier to win a major when she triumphed at Flushing Meadows in September, was due to face Olympics singles gold medallist Belinda Bencic at the December 16 to 18 event.

“I was very much looking forward to playing in front of the fans here in Abu Dhabi, but unfortunately after testing positive for COVID-19, I will have to postpone until the next opportunity,” Raducanu said. “I’m isolating as per rules and hopefully will be able to get back soon.”

Organisers said that they are looking at ‘alternative top female competitors’ to replace Raducanu at the event. Men’s world number six Rafa Nadal and last year’s US Open winner Dominic Thiem are set to return from their injury layoffs in Abu Dhabi.

Britain’s Andy Murray, Russian Andrey Rublev, Norway’s Casper Ruud and Canadian Denis Shapovalov will also participate in the event before the 2022 competitive season kicks off in Australia.

Bernard Tomic uses online hate to fuel career revival

Bernard Tomic has said he plans to use the hateful comments he receives as fuel to revive his ailing tennis career, declaring that ‘no one can stop me now, but me’. The mercurial Australian was backed to become a Grand Slam contender during his junior years and raised expectations in his home country by storming into the 2011 Wimbledon quarter-finals at the age of 18.

He reached a career-high ranking of 17 in 2016 but clashes with tennis officialdom, an infamous reality TV appearance and boasts about making a fortune from tennis without trying hard marked his decline to a current ranking of 259.

“I’ve had a lot of hate in my life. But I can`t give up. You don`t think I see the hate comments? It hurts,” Tomic said in a video on Instagram, which the news.com.au website described as ‘bizarre’ and ‘cringe-worthy’.

“In the past I used to let it get to me and react out of stupidity. But now I’m using it as fuel. I’m back. I’m hungry, and I’m ready. No one can stop me now, but me,” Tomic said.

“I’m training, I’m sweating, I’m pushing, I’m fired up. Whatever it takes to get back on top. Hard work pays off. I’ve put my blood sweat and tears into this sport. I have come back before. It’s time to set the record straight.”

