US Open: Roger Federer bounces back after first set upset against India's Sumit Nagal

Sumit Nagal, the youngest Indian in 25 years to qualify for the main draw of US Open, made an impressive grand slam debut on Tuesday. Nagal won the first set in the match against Swiss legend Roger Federer.

Nagal became the youngest Indian in 25 years to qualify for the main draw of a Grand Slam as he defeated Brazil's Jaao Menezes 5-7, 6-4, 6-3. He had earlier won the Wimbledon Boys' doubles title in 2015.

Nagal is the second Indian to take part in US Open 2019 men's singles event. Prajnesh Gunneswaran had earlier qualified for the tournament as he gained automatic qualification.

Here are the updates from Sumit Nagal vs Roger Federer clash:

# Sumit Nagal poses a good fight against Federer even as the Swiss star continues to lead 5-4 in fourth set.

# Federer leading the fourth set 2-1.

# After the upset in the first set, Federer continues his winning streak by taking the second set 6-1 and third set 6-2 against Sumit Nagal.

# Federer continues to maintain the rhythm in the third set, leading it 3-1. Unforced errors from the Swiss champion go down while Sumit Nagal continues to struggle.

# Federer bounced back in the second set, winning it 6-1.

# Sumit Nagal won first set 6-4 as Federer made several unforced errors.