US Open: Rafael Nadal conquers Diego Schwartzman to enter semis

Three-time champion Rafael Nadal made his way into the semifinal of the US Open after registering a straight-set victory over Argentine Diego Schwartzman at the Flushing Meadows on Thursday.

No. 2 seed Nadal was made to work hard on an excessively humid day, as he overcame a stiff challenge from Schwartzman in the first two sets and eventually registered a 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 victory to advance to the semifinal of the US Open for the eighth time.

The Spaniard earned double-break leads in each of the first two sets, but was unable to hang onto those on either occasion.

However, when it mattered the most, Nadal maintained the more consistent level and scripted victory in two hours and 47 minutes.

On Saturday, the 33-year-old will play Italian Matteo Berrettini, who has never made a Slam quarterfinal before this tournament. Berrettini beat Frenchman Gael Monfils in an epic five-setter earlier in the day.

In the other semifinal, Grigor Dimitrov will take on in-form fifth seed Daniil Medvedev. Medvedev, 23, defeated Stan Wawrinka in four sets to become the youngest men's semifinalist at the US Open since 2010.