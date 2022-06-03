It was an unfortunate end to an extraordinary game of tennis as an injury forced Alexander Zverev to retire in the semifinal of the French Open 2022 against Rafael Nadal on Friday. With this Nadal reached his 14th final at the Roland Garros where he will be facing either Croatia's Marin Cilic or Norwegian Casper Ruud. Injured Zverev received a standing ovation from the crowd for his exceptional performance against the 'King of Clay Court'.

