Watch: Novak Djokovic Gets Emotional, Ends Up Crying After Losing Wimbledon Final To Carlos Alcaraz

The age gap between the two finalists was the widest in any men's Slam final since 1974.

Last Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 12:12 AM IST|Source: Bureau

After losing the Wimbledon championship to Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday night, a tearful Novak Djokovic addressed the crowd on Centre Court. Djokovic expressed his pleasure at seeing his son still grinning in the player's box despite the outcome. One of his children applauded in response, which made the Serbian cry. Djokovic was able to finish by saying, "I love you."

Watch the video here:


Carlos Alcaraz put aside a poor start and surged down the stretch to end Novak Djokovic's 34-match winning streak at Wimbledon by beating him 1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in an engaging, back-and-forth final on Sunday, claiming his first championship at the All England Club and second Grand Slam trophy overall.

The No. 1-ranked Alcaraz prevented Djokovic from what would have been a record-tying eighth title, and fifth in a row, at the grass-court tournament. Djokovic also was kept from claiming his 24th career major.

Instead of Djokovic, a 36-year-old from Serbia, becoming the oldest male champion at Wimbledon in the Open era, Alcaraz, a 20-year-old from Spain, became the third-youngest. The age gap between the two was the widest in any men's Slam final since 1974.

"Good afternoon, everyone. Not so good for me but for Carlos. You deserve it," the Serbian said after the loss.

Alcaraz also addressed Djokovic when it was his time to speak: "You inspire me a lot. I started playing tennis watching you. Since I was born you were already winning tournaments. It is amazing."

 

 

