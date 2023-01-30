'Watching Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham...,' Sania Mirza's Fan Girl Reply to Kajol Goes Viral, Check Here

The biggest Tennis icon in India, Sania Mirza called it time after an astonishing 18 years of her career in which she won six Grand Slam titles. The 36-year-old played her last Grand Slam match at the Australian Open 2023. Sania along with mix Doubles partner Rohan Bopanna bid goodbye her Grand Slam career after the duo lost the final match in the Australian Open against Brazil's Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos.

Sania's retirement made the Indian fans very emotional and she herself couldn't control her tears while giving last speech of the Grand Slam journey. Celebrities like Kajol and many congratulated Sania for amazing career.

Kajol tweeted "the women look up to her and she always will," to which Mirza replied, "Thank you so very much, reading your msg as I am watching Kabhi khushi kabhi gham for the the 100th time."

Thank you so very much reading your msg as I am watching Kabhi khushi kabhi gham for the the 100th time https://t.co/Q9rdZTODet — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) January 29, 2023

Melbourne Park has always been the favourite for the Indian star. After her maiden triumph in 2009, seven years later, in 2016, she paired up with Swiss star Martina Hingis and claimed the women's doubles title as the top seed. Outside Australia, she earned four other Grand Slam titles: 2015 Wimbledon and 2015 US Open women`s doubles with Hingis, 2012 Roland Garros mixed doubles with Bhupathi and 2014 US Open mixed doubles with Bruno Soares.

"The journey of my professional career started in Melbourne in 2005 when I played Serena Williams in the third round as an 18-year-old," an emotional Sania said.

"That was scarily enough 18 years ago and I've had the privilege to come back here again and again and win some titles here. Rod Laver Arena has really been special in my life. To play the final, obviously, we couldn't get over the line, but there's no better place and no better person to finish my Grand Slam career with." (With IANS inputs)