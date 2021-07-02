Wimbledon 2021: Roger Federer thrashes Richard Gasquet in straight sets to enter third round

Eight-time champion Roger Federer advanced to the third round at Wimbledon with ease, getting the better of Richard Gasquet of France in straight sets on Thursday.

Sixth seed Federer, who along with Rafael Nadal has won 20 Grand Slam singles titles, the most in Open Era, was in great form as he defeated his French opponent, 7-6, 6-1, 6-4, spending nine minutes less than two hours at the Centre Court.

The Swiss maestro sent down 10 aces, had no double fault, and won 84% points on his first serve. He also slammed 50 winners as compared to 20 by Gasquet.

Though the 39-year-old world No.8 Swiss had 26 unforced errors, Gasquet could not capitalise on that as he himself committed 23 errors. Overall, it was a clinical display by Federer, who had finished runner-up here in 2019 and is hoping to claim his ninth title here.

Federer, who had undergone surgery twice on his troublesome right knee in 2020, gave the Australian Open a miss and lost in the fourth round at Roland Garros.