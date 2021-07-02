हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Wimbledon

Wimbledon 2021: Roger Federer thrashes Richard Gasquet in straight sets to enter third round

Sixth seed Federer was in great form as he defeated his French opponent, 7-6, 6-1, 6-4, spending nine minutes less than two hours at the Centre Court.  

Wimbledon 2021: Roger Federer thrashes Richard Gasquet in straight sets to enter third round
Tennis star Roger Federer (Source: Twitter)

Eight-time champion Roger Federer advanced to the third round at Wimbledon with ease, getting the better of Richard Gasquet of France in straight sets on Thursday.

Sixth seed Federer, who along with Rafael Nadal has won 20 Grand Slam singles titles, the most in Open Era, was in great form as he defeated his French opponent, 7-6, 6-1, 6-4, spending nine minutes less than two hours at the Centre Court.

The Swiss maestro sent down 10 aces, had no double fault, and won 84% points on his first serve. He also slammed 50 winners as compared to 20 by Gasquet.

Though the 39-year-old world No.8 Swiss had 26 unforced errors, Gasquet could not capitalise on that as he himself committed 23 errors. Overall, it was a clinical display by Federer, who had finished runner-up here in 2019 and is hoping to claim his ninth title here.

Federer, who had undergone surgery twice on his troublesome right knee in 2020, gave the Australian Open a miss and lost in the fourth round at Roland Garros.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
WimbledonRoger FedererRichard GasquetWimbledon 2021
Next
Story

Wimbledon 2021: Alexander Zverev cruises to third round, Gael Monfils out

Must Watch

PT37M36S

DNA: 100 years of Chinese Communist Party