Wimbledon 2021

Wimbledon 2021: Sania Mirza, Bethanie Mattek-Sands bow out of tournament in second round

Sania Mirza and Bethanie Mattek-Sands lost their second-round match of women's doubles to Russian tennis players Veronika Kudermetova and Elena Vesnina 4-6, 3-6.

India tennis star Sania Mirza (Source: Twitter)

Star India player Sania Mirza and her doubles partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands on Saturday were knocked out of the ongoing Wimbledon Championships.

They lost their second-round match to Russian tennis players Veronika Kudermetova and Elena Vesnina 4-6, 3-6.

In the first set, Sania and Bethanie Mattek-Sands fought hard but the Russian duo took the game away from them.

Riding on the winning momentum, Kudermetova and Vesnina clinched the second set quite easily as Sania and Mattek-Sands pair bowed out of the tournament.

On Thursday, Sania and Mattek-Sands had defeated the doubles pair of Desirae Krawczyk and Alexa Guarachi in the first round.

Meanwhile, Sania along with her mixed doubles partner Rohan Bopanna will face Aidan McHugh and Emily Webley-Smith in the second round of Mixed Doubles later in the day.

Sania and Bopanna had defeated Ankita Raina and Ramanathan in two straight sets 6-2, 7-6 in the first round.

The first set was rather easy for the experienced duo as they clinched the game with a considerable margin. However, Ankita and Ramanathan gave their all in the second set, and Sania and Bopanna had to fight hard to come out with flying colours.

The all-Indian contest lasted for one hour and nine minutes as Sania and her partner won 69 points, 11 more than their opponents.

