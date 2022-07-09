Wimbledon 2022: Elena Rybakina becomes first player from Kazakhstan to win Grand Slam singles title
Her opponent Jabeur also left the event creating history, leaving the venue as first Tunisian and Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam final.
Trending Photos
Elena Rybakina beat Tunisia`s Ons Jabeur 3-6 6-2 6-2 to become the first player from Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam singles title at Wimbledon on Saturday. With Russian and Belarussian players banned from the grasscourt major following Moscow`s invasion of Ukraine, Rybakina would have been excluded from this year`s Wimbledon had she not switched allegiance from Russia four years ago.
Elena Rybakina rises to the occasion
In its centenary year, Centre Court crowns a new Ladies’ Singles champion#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 pic.twitter.com/Wabfr0GTdS — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2022
In this first Wimbledon title match first-time Grand Slam finalists of the Open Era, the 23-year-old Rybakina also became the youngest woman to lift the title since 21-year-old Petra Kvitova won it in 2011. It is the third title of her career. In between, she had lost four straight finals, including last year's bronze medal play-off at Tokyo Olympics.
Her opponent Jabeur also left the event creating history, leaving the venue as first Tunisian and Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam final. Tunisia's Ons Jabeur booked her slot in the Wimbledon final after a win over Germany's Tatjana Maria in the semi-finals of the women's category on Thursday. The No. 3 seed Jabeur won the one-hour, forty-three-minute long match against Maria by a margin of 6-2, 3-6, 6-1. Her opponent Rybakina also reached the finals by defeating Simona Halep of Romania in the semi-finals. The Kazakh defeated Halep by margin of 6-3, 6-3 in a match that lasted 1 hour, 15 minutes.
More Stories