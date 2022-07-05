NewsTennis
WIMBLEDON 2022

Wimbledon 2022: Nick Kyrgios enters quarterfinals for first time in eight years

Nick Kyrgios won 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(2), 3-6, 6-2 to advance to a quarter-finals match against Chile's Cristian Garin.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 07:20 AM IST

Trending Photos

Wimbledon 2022: Nick Kyrgios enters quarterfinals for first time in eight years

Nick Kyrgios of Australia made it to the quarterfinals for the first time in eight years at Wimbledon, beating American Brandon Nakashima in a thrilling five-setter here on Monday.

The unseeded Australian, who needed medical attention on Centre Court for his shoulder, and who dropped the opening set, won 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(2), 3-6, 6-2 to advance to a match against Chile's Cristian Garin.

The 27-year-old, who upset World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third round, recovered from a slow start and a right shoulder problem to strike his groundstrokes more freely as the match went on. The World No. 40 hammered 78 winners and broke the 20-year-old Nakashima's serve three times to improve to 11-2 on the grass in 2022.

"First I want to say, a hell of an effort by Brandon. Just 20 years old to do that. It was anywhere near my best performance, but I fought really hard and I am super happy to get through," Kyrgios said in his on-court interview.

The last time Kyrgios made the last eight on the Wimbledon grass was in 2014, the year he defeated Rafael Nadal.

The last time Kyrgios reached the last eight at a major came at the Australian Open in 2015. The six-time tour-level champion, who had regular physio treatments on his shoulder, will next play Chilean Cristian Garin as he looks to break new ground and reach his first Grand Slam singles semifinal.

"I have played a lot of tennis in the past month and a half. I am proud of the way I steadied the ship after he came out firing in the fourth set," Kyrgios was quoted as saying by the ATP website.

"My five-set record is pretty good. That is what I was thinking about. I have played a lot of five-set matches here. That is what I was thinking about. I have been here before and I have done it again.

"Brandon hasn't played on this court. All those experiences that I have had on this court got me over the line."

Kyrgios is making his eighth Wimbledon appearance and he arrived in London in strong form, having reached consecutive grass-court semi-finals in Stuttgart and Halle last month.

Nakashima was competing in the fourth round at a major for the first time, having defeated Nicola Kuhn, Denis Shapovalov and Daniel Elahi Galan on the lawns in London. World No. 56 was one of four Americans to reach the last 16, which was the most at Wimbledon since 1999.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How is Goddess Kali's insult a freedom of expression?
DNA Video
DNA: Religious radicalism in the name of Constitution?
DNA Video
DNA: Fund raising for inciting religious violence?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 04, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Plastic used in India despite ban
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Flood havoc continues in Assam, 179 killed
DNA Video
DNA: 5 big revelations in Kanhaiyalal murder case
DNA Video
DNA : Do Amravati Chemist's killers have connections with terrorist organizations?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- 26/11 connection of Kanhaiya Lal murder case?
DNA Video
DNA: G-20 summit to be held in India next year