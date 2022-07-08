Wimbledon 2022 Updates: What a tournament it has been for Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios, who was once considered a fierce critic of Novak Djokovic. He has now emerged as an unlikely ally during the Serbian`s chaotic deportation from Melbourne at the start of 2022 and their current "bromance" feels "real weird" for the Australian.

The 27-year-old described Djokovic`s ill-fated Adria Tour amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 as "boneheaded" and called him a "tool" last year when the tennis great wrote to Australian Open organisers asking for the easing of quarantine conditions.

But in January Kyrgios said he was embarrassed by the treatment of Djokovic, who was detained by local authorities, released and then detained again before being deported ahead of the Australian Open.

"We definitely have a bit of a bromance now, which is weird," Kyrgios said on Friday. "I think everyone knows there was no love lost for a while there.

"I felt like I was almost the only kind of player and someone to stand up for him with all that kind of drama at the Australian Open.

"I feel like that`s where respect is kind of earned. Not on the tennis court, but I feel like when a real life crisis is happening and someone stands up for you...

"We actually message each other on DMs (direct messages) in Instagram now and stuff. It`s real weird. Actually, earlier in the week, he was like, `Hopefully I`ll see you Sunday`."

Kyrgios will play in his maiden Grand Slam singles final at Wimbledon`s Centre Court on Sunday, where he will meet either six-time champion and top seed Djokovic, who beat Cameron Norrie in the semi-finals late on Friday.

He will be the first Australian to play a men`s singles final on the manicured lawns at the All England Club since Mark Philippoussis in 2003.