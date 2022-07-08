NewsTennis
NOVAK DJOKOVIC

Wimbledon 2022: Nick Kyrgios opens up on final clash with Novak Djokovic, says 'we definitely have a bit of..'

What a tournament it has been for Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios, who was once considered a fierce critic of Novak Djokovic. He has now emerged as an unlikely ally during the Serbian`s chaotic deportation from Melbourne at the start of 2022 and their current "bromance" feels "real weird" for the Australian.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 10:54 PM IST

Trending Photos

Wimbledon 2022: Nick Kyrgios opens up on final clash with Novak Djokovic, says 'we definitely have a bit of..'

Wimbledon 2022 Updates: What a tournament it has been for Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios, who was once considered a fierce critic of Novak Djokovic. He has now emerged as an unlikely ally during the Serbian`s chaotic deportation from Melbourne at the start of 2022 and their current "bromance" feels "real weird" for the Australian.

The 27-year-old described Djokovic`s ill-fated Adria Tour amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 as "boneheaded" and called him a "tool" last year when the tennis great wrote to Australian Open organisers asking for the easing of quarantine conditions.

But in January Kyrgios said he was embarrassed by the treatment of Djokovic, who was detained by local authorities, released and then detained again before being deported ahead of the Australian Open.

"We definitely have a bit of a bromance now, which is weird," Kyrgios said on Friday. "I think everyone knows there was no love lost for a while there.

"I felt like I was almost the only kind of player and someone to stand up for him with all that kind of drama at the Australian Open.

"I feel like that`s where respect is kind of earned. Not on the tennis court, but I feel like when a real life crisis is happening and someone stands up for you...

"We actually message each other on DMs (direct messages) in Instagram now and stuff. It`s real weird. Actually, earlier in the week, he was like, `Hopefully I`ll see you Sunday`."

Kyrgios will play in his maiden Grand Slam singles final at Wimbledon`s Centre Court on Sunday, where he will meet either six-time champion and top seed Djokovic, who beat Cameron Norrie in the semi-finals late on Friday.

He will be the first Australian to play a men`s singles final on the manicured lawns at the All England Club since Mark Philippoussis in 2003.

Novak DjokovicNick KyrgiosWimbledon 2022Novak Djokovic vs Nick KyrgiosWimbledon 2022 finalWimbledon 2022 final Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Lesson of beheading being taught under the guise of karate?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 07, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will the leader learn from the professor who returned the salary?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Yeh Dil Maange More..' Day to remember Captain Vikram Batra
DNA Video
DNA: Why insult Hindu gods in the name of freedom of expression?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How much do you know about PFI?
DNA Video
DNA: VIVO -- Chinese company caught in tax evasion, ED takes big action
DNA Video
DNA: What the full timeline of the Nupur Sharma controversy says?
DNA Video
DNA: What facilities government has provided in lieu of taxes?
DNA Video
DNA: Are you satisfied with roads full of potholes?