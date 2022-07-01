NewsTennis
WIMBLEDON 2022

Wimbledon 2022: Rafa Nadal taking extra care with COVID-19 scare after battling win over Ricardas Berankis

The COVID-19 pandemic forced organisers to cancel the 2020 Wimbledon tournament but no COVID-19 restrictions are in place this year and vaccination is not mandatory for players to participate. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 07:26 AM IST

Trending Photos

Wimbledon 2022: Rafa Nadal taking extra care with COVID-19 scare after battling win over Ricardas Berankis

Rafael Nadal is not taking any chances with COVID-19 and staying indoors when he is not on court, the Spaniard said on Thursday with three big names in the men`s singles draw having pulled out of Wimbledon after contracting the virus. Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut joined Croatian Marin Cilic, the former US Open champion and 2017 Wimbledon runner-up, and Italian eighth seed Matteo Berrettini, who lost to Novak Djokovic in the 2021 final, in withdrawing from the Grand Slam.

Nadal, who tested positive for coronavirus at the end of last year, said he was taking extra precautions. “No, no, no paranoia at all. Reality,” he told reporters after reaching the third round with a 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 victory over Ricardas Berankis on Thursday.

“That’s the thing. A good friend of mine today had to pull out, Roberto Bautista, with another case. When this kind of stuff happens it’s because probably a lot of cases are around.”

The pandemic forced organisers to cancel the 2020 Wimbledon tournament but no COVID-19 restrictions are in place this year and vaccination is not mandatory for players to participate. The All England Club has also welcomed back full capacity crowds.

“I am not doing many things. Just staying here and staying in the house, not going out at all anymore,” said Nadal, who is bidding for a calendar Grand Slam after winning the Australian and French Open titles this year.

“That’s part of this challenging world that we are facing the last couple of years. I am not saying that we are not doing the things the proper way because at some point we need to open everything again, we need to be free, have a normal life. It looks like now the COVID is less dangerous in terms of creating very dangerous health problems. At the same time, when you open, these kind of things can happen.”

(with Reuters inputs)

Wimbledon 2022Rafa NadalWimbledonCOVID-19CoronavirusTennisRicardas Berankis

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; June 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Uddhav Thackeray resigns as Maharashtra Chief Minister
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra Crisis -- How Supreme Court agreed for floor test?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; June 29, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Prophet Comment Row -- Will UAE condemn Kanhaiya's beheading?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur beheading -- Religious war started in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur beheading -- Open challenge to government and constitution?
DNA Video
DNA: Prophet Row -- Man beheaded in Udaipur for supporting Nupur Sharma
DNA Video
DNA: 19 killed in building collapse in Mumbai's Kurla
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the relationship between Gandhi Family and former PM Narasimha Rao