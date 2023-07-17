Rafael Nadal Has A Million-Dollar Message For Fellow Spaniard Carloz Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz made history on Sunday by beating Novak Djokovic to clinch his maiden Wimbledon title. This feat drew praise from fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal, who was quick to extend his congratulations. Nadal took to social media and was all praise for Carlos's impressive victory. He also said that the young Spaniard made Spanish tennis pioneer Manolo Santana proud. Alcaraz's victory signaled a changing of the guard in men's tennis, as this brought an end to Djokovic's decade-long reign on Wimbledon's Centre Court. The 20-year-old was prepared for the battle and showed excellent grit, skills and determination to clinch the match by 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.

Nadal said, “Congratulations @carlitosalcarazz. You have given us immense joy today and for sure our pioneer in Spanish tennis, Manolo Santana, has also been cheering wherever he is as a member of Wimbledon whom you have joined today. A very strong hug and enjoy the moment, Champion!!! We're having a great time with our team!"

Nadal was not able to take part in Wimbledon this year owing to a hip injury sustained during his second-round loss in the Australian Open in January. This injury has seen him miss the first half of the season including the French Open. Nadal's rehabilitation process is currently underway and it is still uncertain whether he will be able to take part in any of the tournaments for the rest of the season.

Alcaraz was determined to keep at it and he broke Djokovic on several occasions. He has now become the youngest man in 37 years to claim the coveted Challenge Cup. Djokovic's forehand error sealed the victory, causing the elated Spaniard to collapse on his back and soak in the moment. Tennis fans and pundits have long showered praise on the young man and with this win, it could well be a coming-of-age moment for him.