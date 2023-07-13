trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2634699
NewsTennis
WIMBLEDON 2023

Wimbledon 2023: Rohan Bopanna, Matthew Ebden Storm Into Men’s Doubles Semifinal

Bopanna and Ebden, ranked 12th and 16th in the ATP rankings for doubles, respectively, went toe to toe in the first set but got bested by world No. 116 Stevens and Griekspoor, a world No. 31 singles player.

Last Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 02:07 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Wimbledon 2023: Rohan Bopanna, Matthew Ebden Storm Into Men’s Doubles Semifinal

Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden booked their place into the Wimbledon 2023 men’s doubles semi-finals on Wednesday. The Indo-Australian pair, seeded sixth, came from behind to overcome the unseeded Dutch team of Bart Stevens and Tallon Griekspoor by 6(3)-7(7), 7-5, 6-2 in a game that lasted for one hour and 54 minutes in the quarter-finals of the grass court Grand Slam.

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden, ranked 12th and 16th in the ATP rankings for doubles, respectively, went toe to toe in the first set but got bested by world No. 116 Stevens and Griekspoor, a world No. 31 singles player.

The two pairs managed to hold all their serves in the first set. However, Matthew and Bopanna had their serves broken in the tie-breaker which handed Stevens and Tallon the advantage of 1-0.


cre Trending Stories

Bopanna and Ebden kicked off the second set with intensity. They broke Tallon Griekspoor’s serve in the first game but were pegged back immediately in the second. A break on the serve of Bart Stevens in the seventh game took the match into the decider.

Bopanna and Ebden grew in confidence as the match progressed. They held onto their serves and broke Stevens and Griekspoor's serve twice to secure a place in the semi-finals of Wimbledon.

The 43-year-old Rohan Bopanna has been in top form this season. He reached the Australian Open final with Sania Mirza earlier this year and has won two ATP titles alongside Matthew Ebden in men’s doubles.

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden will face top seeds Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski in the semi-finals. They will back themselves as they have beaten them in the Indian Wells ATP Masters 1000 final in March this year.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded