Sachin Tendulkar Applauds Carlos Alcaraz Compares Him To Roger Federer

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was all praise for 2023 Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz and drew a striking resemblance between him and the 20-time Grand Slam winner, Roger Federer. Tendulkar even hailed Alcaraz as the tennis world's next superstar. The young Spanish talent was mighty impressive as he secured his second Grand Slam title in a thrilling five-set victory over Novak Djokovic. After witnessing Alcaraz's remarkable win, Tendulkar was all praise for the young man and even acknowledged the rise of a future tennis icon. He said that he will now closely follow Alcaraz's career for the next decade.

“What a fantastic final to watch! Excellent tennis by both these athletes! We’re witnessing the rise of the next superstar of tennis. I’ll be following Carlos’ career for the next 10-12 years just like I did with @Rogerfederer. Many congratulations @carlosalcaraz!,” Tendukar posted on Twitter.

What a fantastic final to watch! Excellent tennis by both these athletes!



We're witnessing the rise of the next superstar of tennis. I'll be following Carlos' career for the next 10-12 years just like I did with @Rogerfederer.



Many congratulations @carlosalcaraz!#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/ZUDjohh3Li — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 16, 2023

cre Trending Stories

Carlox Alcaraz beat Novak Djokovic in the final, 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4. It was a match that was fiercely contested and the Spaniard showed indomitable spirit to bounce back from one set down.

At just 20 years old, Carloz Alcaraz became the youngest player to conquer both the US Open and Wimbledon. He was dominant with his first serve and this was one of the key talking points of the game. The match itself was a generational battle, as Alcaraz became only the third youngest male player to clinch victory at Wimbledon. This feat comes behind tennis legends Boris Becker (17 years old in 1985) and Bjorn Borg (20 years old in 1976).

Apart from this, Carloz Alcaraz also achieved a rare feat by becoming the first player after more than a decade to beat Novak Djokovic at the Wimbledon Centre Court. The last loss for the Serbian came against Andy Murray in 2013.

Carloz Alcaraz’s Wimbledon victory was the first time since 2002 that a player other than Roger Federer, Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, or Andy Murray had won the title. This feat has solidified Alcaraz's position as the world number 1 player — an extraordinary accomplishment for a player who has taken part in only 10 Grand Slams. He has won 2 Grand Slams so far.