Hollywood A-Listers Grace Wimbledon 2023 Final: Here’s Who Stole The Show

Every year, around June-July, the Wimbledon tournament takes place, attracting numerous sporting stars and enthusiasts alike. Over the last few years, it has become a highly anticipated sporting event that sees numerous stars. The Wimbledon 2023 final held at the All-England Club in London also drew the presence of several Hollywood stars including Brad Pitt, Daniel Craig, Rachel Weisz, and Idris Elba among others. The royal family, too, was spotted watching the thrilling men’s final on Sunday in which Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic to win his Wimbledon title for the year.

Brad Pitt At Wimbledon 2023

Among all, the celebrity who grabbed most of the eyeballs was Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt , who was in the stand wearing a sky blue T-shirt and a matching jacket. He was sitting with director Guy Ritchie and both were seen cracking jokes.



Hollywood Graced The Sporting Event

Tom Hiddleston who is known as Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe also showcased his enthusiasm as he graced the sport’s finale. He was spotted sitting in the stand with his partner, Zawe Ashton. He wore a navy blue suit while Zawe was in a floral dress.

Daniel Craig, known for his role as James Bond, was also seen with his wife, Rachel Weisz, radiating elegance and style. The couple tied the knot in 2011 and were blessed with a daughter in 2018.

Emma Watson went for a sleeveless white top paired with pink pants and a hat to mark her presence in the finale.

Hugh Jackman, too, was seen in a black suit and white T-shirt as he enjoyed the match.

Royal Family marked its presence at Wimbledon 2023

Apart from these celebrities, the royal family also graced the event with their presence. Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived to attend the Wimbledon 2023 final with their kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who were seated in the front row of the Royal Box, exuding sheer charm and elegance.

Sonam Kapoor And Her Husband At Wimbledon 2023

Besides Hollywood stars, Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja were also present at the Wimbledon finals. For the match, Sonam Kapoor was styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor. She was seen in a check-printed trench by Burberry. Complimenting her looks were black heels, stockings, and sunglasses. She also carried a stylish black handbag to add that royal touch to her outfit.

Sonam Kapoor shared a picture on Instagram to give a sneak peek into her outfit details. She captioned her post, “On my way to Wimbledon in style, donning a fabulous preview from Daniel Lee’s resort 24 collection for burberry and of course, I can’t forget the latest addition to my wardrobe – the stunning Burberry knight bag from the new season. Game, set, match, and fashion-forward.”

Given the pictures and videos of celebrities, it is evident that the Wimbledon 2023 was a perfect star-studded event.