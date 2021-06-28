Wimbledon: Tiafoe knocks out Tsitsipas, Djokovic enters second round

Frances Tiafoe of the US shocked this year's French Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 to enter the second round on the first day of the Wimbledon Championships, which also saw Novak Djokovic dropping a set against British wild card entrant Jack Draper before advancing to the next round.

Tiafoe, who is ranked No. 57 in the world, did not drop serve as he defeated a top-5 player for the first time in his career.

The 23-year-old American fired less aces -- 7 to the Greek's 15 -- and committed more double faults -- 3 against 1 by Tsitsipas. But he won four out of the eight break-pints whereas the 22-year-old third seed could win none of the seven break-points that were on offer.

The third-seeded Tsitsipas had lost the French Open final earlier this month to Djokovic, who was taken by surprise by 19-year-old Draper earlier in the day.

But the winner of 19 Grand Slam titles, who conceded the first set, came back to win 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 and enter the second round.

"It feels great seeing everyone and being back on probably the most special, the most sacred tennis court in the world," said Djokovic after the match.

"Obviously, alongside many other players, I was very sad last year that Wimbledon was cancelled. (It was) a very difficult time for everyone, but I am really glad that the sport is back and hopefully you guys have enjoyed it and you will enjoy it in the next couple of weeks," he added.

The top seed hammered 25 aces against the hapless teenager and won six of the 15 break points he got.

He won 87 percent of the points on first serve, while Draper committed six double faults.