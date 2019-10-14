WTA rankings: America's Coco Gauff breaks into top 100 after maiden title win

American tennis player Coco Gauff has broken into top 100 of the latest women's singles rankings at the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) after grabbing her maiden title at Linz Open.

The 15-year-old rebounded strongly from a set down to seal a 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 victory over 2017 Roland Garros winner Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in the final of the summit showdow to lift her first WTA title.

The victory saw Gauff climb up 39 places to secure 71st spot in the world rankings, the WTA official website reported. She had entered the tournament in Linz at 110th place.

Ostapenko, on the other hand, moved up nine spots to occupy 63rd position.

Meanwhile, Sweden's Rebecca Peterson has broken into the top 50 of the rankings after clinching a 6-4, 6-4 win over British tennis maestro Heather Watson in the Tianjin Open. She has surged up 15 places to take 44th position.

Meanwhile, there is no change in the WTA top 10, which is led by Australia's Ashleigh Barty.

The latest WTA top 10 are as follows:

1. Ashleigh Barty (Australia) 7,096

2. Karolna Pliskova (Czech) 5,940

3. Naomi Osaka (Japan) 5,621

4. Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 5,495

5. Bianca Andreescu (Canada) 5,041

6. Simona Halep (Romania) 4,962

7. Petra Kvitova (Czech) 4,776

8. Kiki Bertens (Netherlands) 4,495

9. Serena Williams (USA) 3,935

10. Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) 3,848