EuroMillions Superdraw, Europe’s most popular lottery game, is back this Friday with a €130,000,000 jackpot!

American lotteries are usually the biggest in the world, known for their enormous jackpot prizes. Powerball holds the world record, having awarded a $1.586 billion jackpot in January 2016, but Mega Millions has twice awarded jackpots over $1 billion USD.

The spotlight now turns to Europe and there’s a huge jackpot coming up very soon! The EuroMillions Superdraw, the first EuroMillions Superdraw event this year, will take place on Friday, 4 February 2022, and the jackpot prize has been set at €130 million.

EuroMillions is extremely popular across the continent as it offers the biggest jackpot prizes in Europe. Tickets can be purchased in nine different countries, but residents of India shouldn’t feel left out. You can buy EuroMillions Superdraw tickets online, already now, at thelotter.org, the world’s leading online ticket courier service.

What is the EuroMillions Superdraw?

The Superdraw is a EuroMillions draw with a boosted jackpot, and the game is played in the same way. When you purchase your EuroMillions ticket, you are called upon to choose five main numbers in a 1-50 guess range, as well as two additional numbers, called Lucky Stars, in a 1-12 guess range.

If your five main numbers and two Lucky Stars match the numbers selected in the EuroMillions draw, you win the EuroMillions jackpot! There are 12 secondary prizes for partial matches. The same rules apply for the Superdraw. The EuroMillions jackpot continues to roll over until it is won, but it has a jackpot cap of €230,000,000. The current Superdraw record of €220 million was set in October 2021.

When you purchase tickets for the EuroMillions Superdraw on 4 February 2022 you’ll be playing to win an enormous prize of €130,000,000. This incredible jackpot could be won outright in the draw!

How do you play the EuroMillions Superdraw from India?

Open an account at thelotter.org and you can purchase your EuroMillions tickets online, safely and securely.

Simply fill out your EuroMillions Superdraw entries and theLotter will purchase official EuroMillions tickets on your behalf. TheLotter scans and uploads a copy of your entry to your account and keeps the paper ticket in a safe for you to collect in case it is a winner.

If you are lucky enough to win, you will be notified via SMS or email with the good news, thanks to theLotter’s automated results checking. And more importantly, you will receive the entire amount of your prize, with no commissions taken (subject to tax deductions when applicable)!

You Could Be the First Superdraw Winner from India

In the most recent Superdraw on 3 December 2021, there were no tickets that matched all seven numbers on the night of the Superdraw. The €130 million jackpot rolled over and was won in the next draw on 7 December by a single ticket sold in León, Spain. Previous Superdraw winners have come from Switzerland, France, Spain, the United Kingdom, and elsewhere.

There has yet to be a Superdraw winner from India, but all that could change in the upcoming draw!

Playing the €130 million EuroMillions Superdraw is as simple as clicking a mouse. Don't miss your chance to win by purchasing your official EuroMillions Superdraw tickets online today at thelotter.org and who knows, you might win the Superdraw jackpot from your home in India!

For more information on how to play EuroMillions Superdraw online from India, please visit theLotter.org. Good luck and please play responsibly!

Lotto Direct Limited is operating thelotter.org. Lotto Direct Limited is licensed by the India Gaming Authority; License Reference MGA/CRP/402/2017. 18+ only. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For more information visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/

(Brand Desk Content)