This Entrepreneur Modifies Cars Including That Of Bollywood Celebs: Sahil Khan’s Customization Brand SKD Set To Enter International Market

Competition in the business world acts as a driving force, encouraging creativity and innovation, and ultimately creating customer-centric products and services. Entrepreneurs, embracing this spirit of healthy competition, go on to carve unique niches and cater to their target audience. Sahil Khan is one such versatile entrepreneur who made a name in the automotive industry through his firm Sahil Khan Designs (SKD), an enterprise that creates unique car designs.

SKD’s expertise is in the art of accessorizing, wrapping, and designing high-end automobile solutions for cars and bikes. Operating for nearly a decade, Sahil Khan Designs has its dominant presence in Mumbai and Pune and aspires to enter the international markets very soon.

Sahil Khan's journey to establish SKD had multiple challenges. Initially, he encountered family resistance to his chosen profession. Nevertheless, driven by his unwavering passion for cars, he persevered, turning his passion into a venture that now stands as one of the leading brands in the premium car care and modification sector.

Upon entering the market, Sahil Khan faced established competitors. However, he adopted a distinct approach, focusing on self-improvement rather than direct comparison. Speaking about it, he revealed, "Our core focus was to offer quality over quantity. From the start, we wanted to offer services meeting customer expectations." This mindset allowed him to add significant value to his business and maintain a forward-looking perspective.

SKD's unique designs have garnered it an elite clientele, including Bollywood celebrities like Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The brand's dedication to quality and innovation earned it impressive accolades, notably the 'Best Car Design' Award at the International Auto Show in New Delhi in 2017.