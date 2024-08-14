Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday announced that he will not participate in the upcoming leadership election of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, as reported by NHK News. During a Wednesday press conference, Kishida justified his decision, saying, "For the forthcoming presidential election, demonstrating to the public that the Liberal Democratic Party is ready for change is essential. This requires a transparent and open election, as well as free and open debate. The first clear step to signal the LDP's transformation is my withdrawal."

He praised his administration's accomplishments, highlighting wage increases and investments that have ended three decades of deflation. Additionally, Kishida mentioned that his government has revamped its energy policy to address the surge in electricity demand and has taken significant steps to combat the declining birthrate and bolster Japan's defense capabilities.

"I take pride in the substantial achievements my administration has made," Kishida said, as quoted by NHK News. He also expressed his support for a new leader. Japan Today reported that Kishida's influence waned following local election defeats earlier in the year, prompting LDP lawmakers to call for new leadership before the next general election.

Kishida, who became Prime Minister in October 2021, is stepping down in the wake of a political funding scandal within the LDP. Centering on purportedly unreported political funds from party event ticket sales, the scandal implicated over 80 LDP members.

In response to Kishida's announcement, a senior LDP member expressed to NHK their attempts to convince him to stay, labeling his resignation amidst unresolved issues as irresponsible. Kyodo, a state media outlet, reported.