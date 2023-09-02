trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2656921
NewsBudget Travel
HILL STATIONS

10 Best Hill Stations In India You Must Visit Once In Your Lifetime

Pack your bags, prepare for a journey through the breathtaking landscapes, and immerse yourself in the beauty of these top 10 Indian hill stations.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Pallavi Mehra|Last Updated: Sep 02, 2023, 06:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

10 Best Hill Stations In India You Must Visit Once In Your Lifetime Image for representation

India, a land of diverse landscapes, offers a plethora of breathtaking hill stations that captivate the hearts of travelers. From the snow-clad peaks of the Himalayas to the lush Western Ghats, these charming retreats provide a welcome escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. 

These hill stations provide a diverse range of experiences, from tranquil retreats to thrilling adventures. Whether you're seeking a romantic getaway or an adrenaline-pumping escapade, India's hill stations have something for everyone.

So, pack your bags, prepare for a journey through the breathtaking landscapes, and immerse yourself in the beauty of these top 10 Indian hill stations. Each of them promises a unique and unforgettable experience that will stay with you for a lifetime.

Also read: Ear Health: 7 Yoga Asanas to Improve Hearing

Here are the top 10 hill stations in India  that you should include in your travel bucket list.

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh:

Known as the "Queen of Hill Stations," Shimla boasts colonial architecture, Mall Road shopping, and panoramic views of the Himalayas. Don't miss the Ridge and Christ Church when you visit.

Manali, Himachal Pradesh:

Manali, nestled in the Kullu Valley, offers adventure enthusiasts a paradise for activities like trekking and skiing. The Solang Valley and Rohtang Pass are must-visit spots.

Darjeeling, West Bengal:

Famous for its tea gardens and the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, this hill station offers stunning vistas of the Kangchenjunga range. Take a ride on the toy train for a unique experience.

Munnar, Kerala:

In the Western Ghats of Kerala, Munnar is known for its lush tea plantations and picturesque landscapes. The Eravikulam National Park is a haven for wildlife enthusiasts.

Ooty, Tamil Nadu:

Ooty, or Udhagamandalam, is often called the "Queen of the Nilgiris." The Botanical Gardens, Ooty Lake, and the Nilgiri Mountain Railway are popular attractions.

Mussoorie, Uttarakhand:

Mussoorie, situated in the Garhwal Himalayas, offers a serene escape. The Kempty Falls and the Mall Road are perfect places to explore.

Nainital, Uttarakhand:

Nainital's Naini Lake, surrounded by mountains, is its centerpiece. Take a boat ride on the lake or visit the Naina Devi Temple for a spiritual experience.

Coorg, Karnataka:

Known as the "Scotland of India," Coorg is renowned for its coffee plantations, lush forests, and pleasant climate. Abbey Falls and the Raja's Seat viewpoint are must-see spots.

Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir:

Gulmarg, with its meadows and snow-covered peaks, is a paradise for skiers and nature lovers. The Gulmarg Gondola is one of the world's highest cable cars.

Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu:

Kodaikanal, often called the "Princess of Hill Stations," offers serene lakes, waterfalls, and lush forests. The Kodai Lake and Pillar Rocks are major attractions.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train