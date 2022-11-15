topStoriesenglish
FIFA World Cup 2022: This luxury cruise is the perfect getaway at sea

The FIFA World cup is being hosted in Doha, Qatar and the kind of luxury accommodation that is being provided is top-notch. Find out more here.

  • FIFA World cup is starting on 20th November, 2022
  • This year the football world cup will be played in Qatar

FIFA World Cup 2022: Football world cup is starting on the 20th of November and the teams and ace players are reaching the middle-eastern city of Doha with family and friends in tow. A lot of accommodations have been arranged for the international delegations and the teams. Places ranging from hotels to cruise ships are decked up to welcome guests onboard. 

A recently shared video clip by the Reuters Twitter page shows a luxury cruise ship which is accommodating fans in Doha, Qatar has been gaining a lot of attention.

This cruise ship is no ordinary cruise because it looks nothing less than a 7- star hotel on land! As shocking as it may be, this hotel is on the water and has every facility available from a swimming pool to a shopping mall!

 

These pictures are evidence that this cruise ship is luxury at its best. Although proper health precautions are being taken to avoid any major outbreak especially since covid is still a concern.

Luxury cruises are becoming popular in India as well with most of them routed around Mumbai and Goa, most of these cruises in India cover a shorter distance and are an amazing option to host parties on.

