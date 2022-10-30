Halloween 2022: 5 Most haunted places in India that are not for the faint-hearted

Halloween 2022: Halloween, a day celebrated every year on October 31, is just tomorrow. This means an evening of fun involving costumes, spooky food, trick-or-treating, and Halloween party games. Halloween is all about spooky vibes and frightful décor. The list of the most haunted locations in India might go on forever when it comes to ghostly locations.

You can choose to visit these most haunted locations in India to experience something adventurous and exciting rather than spending Halloween on the couch watching scary movies if you are not one to get scared rather easily.

1. Ghost Town of Bhangarh, Rajasthan

The Bhangarh Fort in the Indian state of Rajasthan is one of the most well-known haunted places in the country. Undoubtedly, we have all heard ghostly rumours concerning the Bhangarh Fort. In Bhangarh, everything has an unsettling aura. Travellers are advised by the ASI (Archaeological Survey of India) to avoid the fort's remains after sunset. This illustrates how haunted the Bhangarh Fort is.

2. The Shaniwarwada Fort, Pune

The Shaniwarwada Fort in Pune is one of India's most eerie locations as well as a historical delight. A lot of people believe that the story surrounding this fort is among the spookiest tales. According to legend, there is more supernatural activity during full moons.

3. Sanjay Van, New Delhi

Sanjay Van is a large forest area that spans around 10 kilometres. There is also a cremation ground there, and several people claim to have witnessed a woman wearing a white saree suddenly emerge and vanish.

4. Jatinga, Assam

We have always been alarmed by mass suicide. Imagine seeing birds perish while strolling along a road. These are acts of mass bird suicide. The Assamese village of Jatinga has long been the scene of this strange occurrence. Spooky much?

5. Agrasen ki Baoli, New Delhi

On Hailey Road in New Delhi, there is a historic stepwell called the Agrasen ki Baoli. Despite being well-known for its historic architecture, there are no records of who or when it was erected. People who have been to Agrasen ki Baoli allege that something unseen chased them as they ran, and the faster they ran, the faster it chased. As a result of its historical value, the ASI is currently responsible for maintaining this site.