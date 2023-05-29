Happy Travels: Your Comprehensive Guide To Kerala-God's Own Country

Kerala should be on everyone's travel agenda, whether they are planning summer or winter vacations, a honeymoon or a backpacking trip, business excursions or leisurely adventures. The southern part of India is entranced with all the wonders of nature, whether it be the captivating coastlines, breathtaking hills, serene backwaters, or swaying landscapes.

To truly appreciate Kerala's divine splendour, though, you must travel there since, as they say, "seeing is believing."

Here is a comprehensive Kerala tour guide to keep you informed on the best time to plan a trip, places to explore, and activities to do in Kerala, making your visit even more exciting:

Kerala: Ideal Itinerary

Day 1: Arrival at Kochi

Day 2: Munnar

Day 3: Munnar Sightseeing

Day 4: Thekkady

Day 5: Alleppey

Day 6: Departure from Kerala via the nearest city airport

Kerala has two major airports- Kochi International Airport and Trivandrum Airport. Kozhikode and Kannur are other airports in the state of Kerala.

Places To Visit In Kerala

Kochi

Munnar

Thekkady

Alleppey

Kovalam

Wayanad

Vagamon

Varkala

Munroe Island

Thiruvananthapuram

What To Try

Appam and stew

Toddy

Parotta and Beef Curr/Kadala

Pazham Pori (Banana Fritters)

Fish Molee

Activities

Houseboat Ride

Bamboo Rafting

Spice Tours

Elephant Bathing

Ayurveda Sessions

Activities like bamboo rafting, jeep safari, boat rides, chocolate tasting and Theyyams can be done all the time.

The best time to visit Kerala would be from September to March. This is the time when Kerala has a comfortable climate and pleasant weather with less humidity.

How to Reach Kerala

By Road

Other South Indian states, including Tamil Nadu, provide excellent access to Kerala. Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. It is possible to employ either public or private service buses from each state. From all the major cities of these surrounding states, taxi services are also accessible to the majority of Kerala's tourist spots.

By Rail

There are almost 200 railway stations in Kerala! You can always take a train to most of Kerala's well-known tourist spots, no matter where in the nation you are.

By Air

Any of its four international airports are accessible to visitors, both domestic and foreign. All of the main Indian cities and a sizable number of foreign destinations are easily accessible from Kerala's Cochin International Airport, Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, Calicut International Airport and Kozhikode.