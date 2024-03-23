Holi Long Weekend Ideas: Best Spring Destinations In India

Whether you're seeking opulent palaces, serene beaches, or spiritual retreats, India offers a plethora of luxurious experiences to indulge your senses and create unforgettable memories during the onset of spring:

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand: If spirituality and wellness are on your mind, Rishikesh makes for an excellent destination for a breather with many luxurious retreats and resorts that offer a complete detox of the mind, body and soul. Around Holi, immerse yourself in the colorful festivities while enjoying the tranquility of the Ganges River. Indulge in holistic wellness practices, embark on adventurous treks, or simply relax amidst the natural beauty of this sacred destination.

Kerala: Escape to the tranquil backwaters of Kerala for a luxurious and rejuvenating retreat. Cruise along the serene waterways aboard a traditional houseboat, surrounded by lush greenery and scenic landscapes. Unwind with Ayurvedic treatments at a luxury spa resort or simply soak in the breathtaking beauty of the backwaters as you savor moments of tranquility.

Jaipur: Explore the city's majestic forts, bustling bazaars, and exquisite palaces, such as the iconic Hawa Mahal and Amber Fort. During Holi, Jaipur comes alive with colorful processions, folk music, and traditional rituals. Indulge in a royal dining experience at a heritage hotel, shop for exquisite handicrafts at the bustling markets, or embark on a hot air balloon ride for a breathtaking view of the Pink City.

Varanasi: Steeped in mythology, spirituality, and timeless traditions, Benaras, or Varanasi, stands as the epitome of India's cultural heritage. As spring breathes life into the ancient city, Benaras offers a unique blend of opulence and spirituality. Celebrate Holi in the divine ambiance of Benaras along the ghats of the sacred Ganges River or witness the spectacle of the traditional Rangbhari Ekadashi procession.

Pondicherry: Pondicherry has an old-world charm with its French colonial architecture, pristine beaches, and spiritual sanctuaries. As spring blooms, its quaint town transforms into a haven for luxury seekers. Stay in elegant colonial-style hotels, indulge in the serene ambiance of the French Quarters, and relish gourmet delicacies at its fine-dining restaurants.

Coorg: Tucked away in the verdant hills of Karnataka, Coorg, often referred to as the Scotland of India, offers a serene escape amidst lush coffee plantations, mist-covered hills, and cascading waterfalls. Experience the joy of Holi amidst the misty environs of Coorg by partaking in traditional festivities or opt for an exclusive celebration arranged by your luxury retreat.