In 2024, take a life-changing tour across the colorful mosaic of India's natural treasures. This article presents a carefully chosen list of five must-see locations where eco-friendly activities coexist peacefully with breathtaking scenery. Experience the splendor of environmentally friendly destinations that not only satiate the senses but also promote responsible tourism, from verdant forests to immaculate beaches.

Explore, embrace, and experience the essence of these sustainable paradises, each offering a unique blend of culture, adventure, and conservation.

1) Coorg, Karnataka

Set against the backdrop of towering Karnataka highlands and known for its constant mist, Coorg is a well-known coffee-producing hill region. It is well-known for the streams that run directly through the gorgeous, verdant slopes. Its culture and populace also contribute to its popularity as a travel destination. Known for their excellent hospitality, the Kodavas are a martial arts-focused local clan.

Best place to stay in Coorg

Blyton Bungalow, Poomaale 1.0 Collective

2) Wayanad, Kerala

Wayanad, the green paradise, is situated within the Western Ghats mountains, constituting the boundary world of Kerala's greener regions. This country is clean and beautiful, captivating and hypnotizing, and rich in history and culture. This green hill station, located 76 km from Kozhikode's sea coasts, is rich in plantations, woods, and animals.

Best place to stay in Wayanad

Tranquil Haven Cottage, Vythiri

3) Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh's capital, is a picturesque hill station famed for its scenic beauty and colonial architecture. With a history entrenched in British colonial control, the town is home to notable structures such as Christ Church and Viceregal Lodge. Shimla's Mall Road has a colourful mix of stores and cafés, making it an ideal location for leisurely strolls. Shimla's moderate temperature and stunning vistas make it a popular destination for people looking for a peaceful mountain vacation. The town's distinct combination of history, culture, and natural beauty produces an unforgettable experience for tourists.

Best place to stay in Shimla

Whispering Pines Cottage, Shimla

4) Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Ooty, also known as Udhagamandalam, is a picturesque hill station famed for its verdant surroundings and pleasant weather. The town's stunning tea estates, bright botanical gardens, and the famed Ooty Lake add to its visual appeal. Ooty is a nature lover's paradise, with hiking routes, picturesque vistas, and the well-known Nilgiri Mountain Railway winding through stunning scenery. Ooty, known for its colonial-era elegance, offers a tranquil refuge with its nice weather and abundance of natural beauty, making it a favorite destination for both residents and visitors.

Best place to stay in Ooty

Misty Meadows Retreat

5) Seoni, Madhya Pradesh

Seoni area captivates visitors with its lush natural beauty and unique cultural history. The area is known for its lush landscapes, deep woods, and pure rivers, making it an ideal hideaway for nature lovers. Seoni is renowned as the basis for Rudyard Kipling's "The Jungle Book," and its forests elicit a sense of magic. Seoni, which combines wildlife reserves and traditional villages, welcomes visitors to discover its biodiversity and enjoy central India's real rural charm. It's a location that flawlessly combines the enchantment of nature with the appeal of cultural diversity.

Best place to stay in Seoni

Pench Tree Lodge