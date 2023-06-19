Kedarnath Dham: 5 Interesting Facts About Lord Shiva's Temple

Kedarnath Temple, revered as a holy shrine, is one of the significant pilgrimage sites in the Hindu religion. The ancient temple amid the Rudraprayag District mountains in Uttarakhand attracts millions of visitors annually. Furthermore, the temple part of the Char Dham pilgrimage is also famous for the natural aesthetics offered by the snow-covered mountains. Here we have compiled a list of some fascinating unknown facts about one of the highest temples in India.

Kedarnath: Scenic Beauty

Located in the Himalayan mountain amid snow-covered valleys, mountains, and rivers, the religious site offers an attractive proposition for adventure seekers as well. Furthemore, the presence of river Mandakini River. Specifically, the temple is located at a height of 3584 meters above sea level.

Kedarnath Temple Construction

As per the experts, Kedarnath Temple has a sturdy structure with rock-covered walls. The strength of the structure is rooted in its 12 feet thick and 6 feet high platform that provides a stable base. All of this, brought together, gives the temple a height of 85 feet, a length of 187 feet, and a width of 80 feet. Adding to it, the walls of magnificent carvings on the exterior walls.

Kedarnath Spiritual Significance

The abode of Lord Shiva, Kedarnath temple, helps attain Moksha as per the beliefs of the Hindu religion. The significance of the temple is mentioned in Mahabharat as well. As per the texts, the Pandavas built 'Panch Kedars,' the five temples, one of which is Kedarnath. The building of these temples freed them of their sins.

Kedarnath Spiritual Jyotirlinga

The Kedarnath is one of 12 sacred Jyotirlingas and is the highest of all Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva. Furthermore, the Jyotirlinga placed in the Garbha Griha thousands of years ago is set to have decreased in size and now has a triangle-like shape.

Kedarnath Visit

Due to the extensive snowfall throughout the winter, the Kedarnath Temple is only accessible to pilgrims from late April to early November. Additionally, it is advised not to visit Kedarnath during the monsoon season. During the winter season, there is a lot of snowfall, and all the routes are closed for six months. For this period, the idol is moved to Ukhimath and then reinstalled in April and May.