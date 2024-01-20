Long Weekends Of 2024: List Of Holidays To Plan Your Trips

As you chalk out your 2024 resolutions, don’t forget to grab your backpack and travel checklist too- with so many long weekends in the line, there’s simply no time to be wasted!

As we step into 2024, let’s make a pledge to make the most out of this year that begins with planning your year in advance, and more precisely your holidays! CRED escapes brings to you a conclusive list of long weekends that you can enjoy- all you need is a little bit of planning, some excuses and your backpack! Ready to jet, set, go?

1. 26-28 January: The Republic day weekend

Suggestion: Hampi

Is there any better way to celebrate The Republic Day than by revisiting the country’s glorious history? Definitely not. This UNESCO World Heritage site will own your heart with its proud architectural ruins, rich heritage and deeply exciting history. Hampi is not only an indispensable part of Indian history but also served as the capital of the Vijayanagara Empire from the 14th to the 16th centuries. January is a pleasant time, with cool winds flowing in this town, so we suggest you don’t miss out.

2. 8-10 March: Maha Shivratri weekend

Suggestion: Sissu, Himachal Pradesh

The 8th of March marks the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri and this year, it falls on a Friday, giving us a long weekend. Situated 40 km from the popular hill station Manali, Sissu is one of the hidden spots in Himachal that offer gorgeous views and is perfect for a quiet, restful vacation. For those seeking the sight of snow-capped mountains amidst delightful weather, we recommend visiting Sissu in March or April, a period when the snow begins to gradually melt. Book your stays in Manali and drive down to Sissu, to enjoy the most of this charming town.

3. 23-25 March: Holi weekend

Suggestion: Udaipur

The grandeur of Udaipur and the colors of Holi are the recipe for an unforgettable weekend trip. The glorious palaces, rituals and procession truly make it a royal affair. The festival is celebrated for two days here. On the first day, a function is hosted in the royal palace, followed by a massive vibrant rally. This royal procession starts from Shambhu Niwas Palace and moves up to Manek Chowk royal residence, and the next day, you will see the entire city coming together to play with gulaal, tourists and local residents alike. Check out The Fateh Niwas by the Fateh Collection and Shiv Niwas for your stays and book via CRED escapes to experience the holi of a lifetime!

4. 29-31 March: Good Friday weekend

Suggestion: Goa

The coveted vacation town actually hosts a 5-day spring festival called the Shigmotsav during this time of the year. In 2024, the dates are from 26-31 March, where you can enjoy a grand flurry of activities, colours and many cultural events. This festivity extends beyond the borders of Goa, captivating the Konkani diaspora, and incorporates elements of the Holi festival. Get ready to experience a new side of Goa this 2024. Check out the Elivaas Villas or The Calangute Towers for a comfortable stay.

With this guide by your side, wait no more! Grab your tickets, book your stays and dust off your backpack.