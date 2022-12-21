Sparkling sun, blue sea: Maldives is one of India's favourite holiday destinations
Maldives has been a top vacation spot for Bollywood celebrities and all the newlyweds for a very long time and now there's proof, Maldives has been titled the 'World’s Leading Destination' and Indians top the tourist arrival list. Let's find out the details about this beautiful coral island.
Maldives: The Maldives are a group of 1,190 coral islands in the Indian Ocean that are grouped into two chains of 27 atolls. The majority of atolls are made up of a sizable, ring-shaped coral reef that supports a number of little islands. The Maldives are well known for its white sand beaches, crystal-clear oceans, and distinctive marine life. The Maldives have two dominant monsoons that contribute to its year-round warm and humid tropical climate.
All these reasons culminate in making Maldives the top destination for people across the world. Statistically speaking, sitting at the top spot Indians account for 224,640 arrivals with a 14.4% share in Maldives followed by Russia and UK with 12.1% and 10.7% tourists share.
Maldives Tourist Data:
-India continues to top tourists arrival
-Russians are the 2nd largest tourists arrival contributing to 12.1% share
-Chinese tourists were number one tourists arrival to Maldives till 2019 In 2022, China was not even in the top 10 due to zero covid policy
What makes Maldives- The World's Leading Destination?
Maldives is the one-stop vacation solution for many Indians because of the serene beauty of this island nation. Indian tourists love the seclusion the Maldives provides. It is the perfect location for someone who wishes to host a wedding in this new normal because of the one-island, one-resort concept.
In 2022, Sanjay Tejas Kothari is the 1.6 millionth traveller welcomed to the Maldives. Sanjay travelled to the Maldives by plane from India, and this was his first visit.
Welcome to the Maldives, Sanjay Tejas Kothari , the 1.6 millionth tourist in 2022. Sanjay flew to the Maldives from India and it is his first time in the Maldives.
#WorldsLeadingDestination2022 #VisitMaldives #SunnySideofLife pic.twitter.com/4ssMZaxYkt — Visit Maldives (@visitmaldives) December 20, 2022
Bollywood stars vacationing in Maldives is the new trend that people want to visit because their favourite star is visiting and basking in the sun with breakfast in a pool. Likes of Bollywood actresses Janvi Kapoor and Disha Patani visiting the Maldives and raising the temperature in their hot bikinis.
India led the tourist chart in 2022 only after China moved out of contention due to the zero covid policy in place. China is experiencing the worst covid wave at present and no travellers are allowed due to the same reason. Chinese tourists were the number one tourist arrival in Maldives till 2019.
