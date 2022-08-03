Moving to a new city? Here’s what you need to know when apartment hunting

Finding a place to live in a new city is challenging, but so is staying away from home and moving to another city. When you search for apartment blogs, you may get a long list of results, although using these suggestions will assist you in narrowing your search.

1. Preparing your budget: The first thing you should know is how to plan your expenses in your apartment. There are many things to keep in consideration, for e.g. - rent, utilities, groceries, electricity bills, maintenance, gas, parking, internet, phone bill, etc. It's recommended to limit your rent payments to no more than 30% of your monthly earnings. As a result, you may plan and save money for your other monthly commitments.

If it’s your first time living on your own then you might want to compromise a little to make certain adjustments and expectations.

Keep in mind the kind of apartment or flat you need to insure the budgeting. There are a lot of amenities that can make your apartment less or more expensive. Run all the numbers to insure where you can handle or control from spending.

2. Idea of roommates: Consider sharing an apartment with a roommate to alleviate your burden as managing an apartment alone can be expensive and difficult at times. Roommates can make living more fun and affordable.

3. Jot down a list of things that are indisputable: Some things are non-negotiable like:

Lots of natural light

Plumbing

Insulation

Space

4. Observe the details: Check for anything the owner might wish to conceal when you first walk into any apartment you are considering. Check the cabinets, taps and the water flow, electric connections, etc. Many of these problems often get swept under the rug, so check thoroughly.

Consider the surrounding: Take a stroll outside your apartment to familiarise yourself with the neighbourhood's residents and amenities, such as a grocery store and pharmacy, in order to save money on emergency travel. Additionally, make sure you are always safe.

5. Negotiate and Review the lease: Before signing the lease, if you feel the need to negotiate then don’t hesitate, make sure to protect your security deposit, note your tenure specifically and double check if the broker’s and owner’s details are on the contract or not.