Planning A Trip To Europe – France And Spain? Check Perfect Itinerary For The Tour, Budget, Places To Visit And More

If you are planning a trip to France and Spani and it is your first time visiting Europe it will be a daunting task ahead of you. After all, France and Spain are full of amazing destinations. The cost of travel to these countries depends on a variety of factors, such as the season, the length of stay, and the type of accommodation. If you are planning a trip from India for a week or so it will cost you around 3 Lakhs. And the trip will include beautiful cities like Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, and Vienna. It depends upon your budget and the days you want to spend in Europe.

Here Is How You Can Plan Your 14 Days Trip To France, Spain:

Paris, France- 3 Days

If this is your first time visiting Paris, you should definitely take some time to visit the iconic Eiffel Tower, the Louvre (home of the "Mona Lisa"), and Notre Dame. Other noteworthy city gems to not miss include the Musée d'Orsay, the Luxembourg Gardens, and Le Marais. There are too many places that you can visit in Paris but the above-mentioned places are a must-visit.

Things To Do In Paris



- Historic Sites

- Museums

- Shopping

Barcelona, Spain- 2 Days

The second-largest city in the nation, Barcelona, is a global metropolis renowned for its vibrant young culture and magnificent architecture. You can roam around Las Ramblas, marvel at the Basilica de la Sagrada Familia's iconic design, and then explore Park Guell. For ideas for day two, see below: Admire Casa Batllo's iconic design, then take in the masterpieces at Museu Picasso, pause for a moment of quiet reflection at Barcelona Cathedral, and then explore the streets of the Gothic Quarter (Barri Gotic).

Things To Do In Barcelona

- Explore Barcelona's food markets

- Catch a game at Camp Nou

- Experience Barcelona's famous nightlife

- Sip a drink at one of L'Eixample's rooftop bars

Ibiza Town, Spain 3 Days

Ibiza, the island's largest city and most popular tourist destination, is renowned for its vibrant Mediterranean culture and explosive nightlife. Visit Castle de Eivissa and Cala S'Illot des Rencli to reconnect with nature. These beaches, S'Arenal Petit and Cala Saladeta, are featured for your convenience. Visit Portinatx (S'Arenal Gros & Sa Imatge) and Platja de ses Salines (in Ses Salines) to learn more about the area around Ibiza Town. And it doesn't stop there: explore the intriguing exhibits at Necropolis del Puig des Molins, stroll around Dalt Vila, take a moment of quiet reflection at Ibiza Cathedral, and unwind in Port Des Torrent.

Things To Do In Ibiza Town

- Visit Beaches

- Explore the electrifying Nightlife

- Visit Historical Places

- Soar over the island in a hot air balloon

Rome, Italy, 3 Days

Rome, which is appropriately known as the Eternal City, is the birthplace of the Roman Empire, one of the greatest civilizations in history. Admire the works of art at the Vatican Museums on the 13th (Tue), then immerse yourself in history at St. Peter's Basilica, and finally discover the world of art at Galleria Borghese. Here are some suggestions for day two: discover the ancient world at Pantheon, next study the ancient world at Palatine Hill, and finally admire the local monument of Trevi Fountain.

Things To Do In Rome

- Enjoy the views from Palatino (Palatine Hill)



- Dine like the locals



- Shop your way through the city

- Book a visit to the Museo e Galleria Borghese

Venice, Italy 3 Days

Venice, a collection of islands that has remained mostly unaltered for the last six centuries, is known for its network of canals, bridges, monuments, piazzas, and winding pedestrian alleyways. Consider the views of the water from Canal Grande, have a moment of quiet reflection at Basilica di San Marco, then consider the lengthy history of the Doge's Palace, and finally consider the intriguing history of Piazza San Marco.

Things To Do In Venice

- See the history behind the Jewish ghetto

- Visit Venice’s, Sistine Chapel

- Eat local dishes in a bacaro

- Sail down the Grand Canal