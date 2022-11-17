Savitri Roy, a rising travel vlogger emphasizes making the most of the digital

New Delhi: Savitri Roy widely popular as Savvy Fernweh is one such travel vlogger who, with her partner, suggests other budding creators make the most of the opportunities with social media.

It is indeed surreal to learn about all those people and professionals who make sure to carve their own unique niche instead of only blindly following the crowd. Though this is easier said than implemented, there have been a few professionals and passionate beings who have made even this look effortless with the love they have shown for what they do and their quest to walk their way to the top in their respective industries. The social media space and the whole digital world have seen the rise of too many such talented beings; however, among them, only a few rare gems have stood tall and distinctive from the rest.

Ever wondered what could be the reasons might have helped some of them thrive so high in their careers? Well, experts across industries of the world highlight the relentless drive and commitment a few professionals showcase in upping their game in their niches, and they also mention how these professional’s astute capabilities to make the most of the opportunities of the tech world help in changing the game for them in their industries. Travel vlogger and digital creator Savvy Fernweh, who, along with her partner Anky runs their YouTube channel has a similar opinion. She says that digital creators today must stay consistent in creating their content and make sure to stay relevant.

To achieve this consistency, relevancy, and a “connect” with the audiences, they need to walk hand-in-hand with the changing tech trends of the industry and make sure to leave no opportunity untouched to get to their next level of success in their respective niches. The couple travelers and vloggers who today enjoy a massive fan and follower base across their socials can’t emphasize enough making the most of the tech and digital trends to create content that can easily get hooked to people’s minds and offer them uniqueness.

The Mumbai-based travel vloggers who started off their channel as a hobby in 2018 and who have so far traveled to over 10 countries worldwide and various states in India, despite their work at a multinational organization, manage to not just travel but also create compelling content that is informative, fun and exciting for everyone to watch. Savvy Fernweh says that this could become possible for their passion for traveling and their commitment to adopting the latest social media and tech trends to ultimately offer audiences incredible content.

She advises other budding digital creators to stay authentic and also keep in sync with the latest trends in their respective sectors.