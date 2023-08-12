Top 10 Travel Destinations You Must Visit Over Long Weekends In August

Looking for a quick escape during the upcoming long weekend? India offers a plethora of enchanting travel destinations to satisfy your wanderlust. From serene hill stations to historic landmarks, there's something for every traveler's taste. If you have been planning a getaway for a while, August looks like the month.

If you plan your leaves accordingly, the month brings chances for two long weekends, perfect for a small vacation. With Independence Day on August 15 falling on a Tuesday, you just need to take a day off for a four-day break. Meanwhile, Raksha Bandhan on August 30 is a Wednesday, you could club it for an even longer break. Whether you're drawn to the mountains, the beaches, or the rich history of India, there's no shortage of options to make the most of your extended break.

As the long weekend approaches, these destinations beckon with their unique charms, ensuring a memorable and rejuvenating getaway. However, if you haven’t decided on where to go yet, travel fintech Scapia has recommendations of destinations and stays that you can explore this month.



10 Most Recommended Travel Destinations To Make Your Long Weekends A Memorable One:

1. Amer

If you are a history buff, Amer or Amber is the perfect place for you. This small town on the outskirts of Jaipur has fascinated travellers for centuries with the stunning Amber Fort, Jagat Shiromani temple, and Maota Lake. The Hathi Mauja Resort, which is located right next to the Amber Fort, is one of the best places to stay, offering convenient access to these attractions. The resort is loved by travellers for its delicious food and well-maintained gardens. Exquisite accommodations, including luxury tents inspired by the era of Maharajas, and fine restaurants serving authentic Rajasthani and international cuisines will be a part of your stay.

2. Wayanad

If Kerala is ‘God’s own country’, Wayanad justifies the title. Full of lush green hills and picturesque jungles, this district is blooming with beauty in every corner and is easily accessible from Kozhikode by road. One of the most pristine and sought-after accommodations is the Wayanad Wild Rainforest Lodge by CGH Earth.

3. Wadgaon

If you wish to avoid the crowds that flock to Lonavala, Wadgaon is a nearby alternative you may want to consider. With scenic views and plenty of adventure activities like paragliding to inspire that adrenaline, this is the perfect location for a quick getaway, especially if you’re in Mumbai or Pune. Overlooking a lake in Wadgaon is Fazlani Nature’s Nest. One of the best resorts in the area with an amazing view of the lake and surrounding hills, the resort also offers wellness treatments and adventure activities.

4. Goa

Goa is one of India’s favourite holiday destinations for many reasons. Beautiful beaches, restaurants serving succulent local and global cuisine, and the amiable atmosphere of ‘susegad’ by residents make Goa irresistible. Residents of Mumbai can simply take an overnight bus or train to get to Goa. If you want to be near delightful Goan beaches, famous for their nightlife, you can book the Sea Queen Beach Resort and Spa, Ahilya By The Sea, and The Postcard Velha for a complete Goan experience.

5. Kochi

Kochi is one of the most delightful cities in Kerala, with its seaside location and architecture. Whether you want to visit the centuries-old churches and other buildings or shop in the bazaars, or marvel at the giant Chinese fishing nets, it is difficult to be bored in a city like Kochi. AmritaraThe Poovath Beachfront Heritage offers an unparalleled sea view and is one of the best hotels you can book in Kochi.

To offer a luxurious escape, The Brunton Boatyard brings the perfect escape. Set in the cultural heart of this heritage city, it combines contemporary and colonial influences in a unique nautical-themed boutique hotel that showcases the rich maritime history of this ancient port city. Taste a fusion of flavours that represent this melting pot of cultures and uncover rich history in the significant landmarks nearby.

6. Puri

Puri in Odisha has some of the finest ancient temples in India, including the famed Shree Jagannatha Temple. It is well connected to other Indian cities and is an overnight train or bus ride from Kolkata. Lotus Konark Park, which is located next to the ocean is a perfect accommodation as you take in the sights and sounds of this magnificent city.

7. Nainital

Nainital is one hill station which is loved by every generation. This quaint and peaceful lake town is the best place to get a much-needed getaway from the city and can be reached from both Delhi and Lucknow. You can stay at the Naini Retreat, a quaint and cozy accommodation in this mountain town, or you can stay at Cedar Lodge by Ahma, situated in orchards of apples and peaches.

8. Manali

It seems that a rite of passage for young residents of Delhi and Chandigarh is to take a weekend trip at some point to Manali. Now irrespective of your age, you should take a weekend trip to one of India’s favourite hill stations. Nestled on the outskirts of the town, Ashapuri Village Resort offers you a peaceful retreat from the hustle and bustle of Manali. We also recommend checking out Banon Resorts, Manali which brings a unique experience for the guests by designing a resort that combines the past and the present, to give a feel of the ancient cultural heritage of Kullu Valley in a modern setting with world-class comfort and exclusive style.

9. Shimla

Easily accessible from both Delhi and Chandigarh, the capital of Himachal Pradesh is one of India’s most popular hill stations. Whether you want to go on an adventure, or simply relax amidst the hills, there is plenty here in Shimla for every kind of traveller.

Located at the edge of the valley, The Chails Resort near Shimla is an ideal accommodation. While leisure seekers can simply sit and enjoy the views, the adventurous ones can trail the many hiking tracks around the resort. We also recommend Wildflower Hall, Shimla, which brings the perfect Himalayan vacation with cool mountain climes.

10. Dharamshala

The home of the Dalai Lama frequently features on the bucket list of travellers all over the world. This centre of Buddhism in India, which has panoramic views of the surrounding Himalayas, is ideal for those looking to find their zen, especially for those living in the chaos of Delhi. D’Polo Club and Spa are surrounded by magnificent peaks on all sides, giving you an incredibly scenic location to stay in. Another property you can visit is the Echor Mandara Tree Villa, which is in the middle of the small beautiful village of Akhankhola overlooking the breathtaking view of the entire Himalayan range.