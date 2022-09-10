Taj Mahal tour: Book from anywhere in the world- Check steps

Agra: The Ministry of Tourism of Uttar Pradesh is reportedly working rapidly in this direction of getting this system implemented. The agency will take the list of guides of UPT and get their full profile posted on the world's famous website. Due to the complete investigation of the guide, the tourist will not be cheated. The guides of UPT will now be empanelled and they will not have any problem getting work. Through the website, tourists of any country will be able to get a guide in their language. The phone numbers of the guides will also be mentioned on the websites. Apart from the Taj Mahal, information about emporiums can be obtained for visiting other nearby tourist places, staying in hotels, and shopping.

Under usual circumstances, the tourist has to find a guide after coming to Agra. The guide informs the fee of the tourist as per his convenience. The fees may be less, but he does take a commission by taking the tourist to the emporium. At the same time, fraud also happens. For which complaints are also made to the Ministry of Tourism.

The stipulated for booking your guides at present are:

- 1 to 5 tourists

Half Day Rs 1800

full day Rs 2200

- 6 to 14 tourists

Half Day Rs 2200

full day 2850

- 15 to 40 tourists

Half Day Rs 2900

full day Rs 3800

- For guides in languages other than Hindi, and English, payable extra

half day 600 rupees

full day 800 rupees

There will be no possibility of any fraud with the tourist if this works properly. Also, if the tourist experiences fraud, then they will be able to get the solution resolved by complaining to the authorities.