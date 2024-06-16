Advertisement
GREECE

Travelling To Greece This Summer? Beware Of Heat Wave

Greece is experiencing a heatwave earlier than usual, forcing the closure of popular tourist destinations in Athens and surrounding areas. Greece's most popular tourist destination, the Acropolis, closed its doors on Wednesday and Thursday due to extremely high temperatures that made some pass out in the line.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2024, 12:15 PM IST
Image credit: Freepik

Greece is currently dealing with the aftermath of an early heatwave never seen before, which broke records for temperatures and resulted in the deaths of several tourists. Travelers have received emergency alerts due to the heatwave, which is characterized by temperatures above 38°C for at least three days.

Greece is experiencing a heatwave earlier than usual, forcing the closure of popular tourist destinations in Athens and surrounding areas. Greece's most popular tourist destination, the Acropolis, closed its doors on Wednesday and Thursday due to extremely high temperatures that made some pass out in the line. Level three heat alert issued by Greek authorities advised citizens to stay indoors and stay away from physically demanding outdoor activities.

With a temperature of 44.5°C on Thursday, Chania, a city on Crete's northwest coast, registered the highest temperature. On Friday morning, there was another earthquake in the area with a magnitude of 3.7. Temperatures in Central Athens reached 42°C, causing health advisories and the closing of schools.

Numerous other archaeological sites in the Peloponnese, the Dodecanese, the Cyclades, and Crete were forced to close due to the heatwave. Strong winds further increase the potential of fires in Greece, on top of the oppressive heat. Greece's Minister for Climate Crisis and Civil Protection, Vassilis Kikilias, declared that ten districts, including Attica, which encircles Athens, had a "very high" fire risk, placing civil protection on "high alert."

Despite these difficulties, the Acropolis welcomed approximately four million visitors in 2023, partly due to cruise liner visits at the neighboring port of Piraeus. But even though Friday is predicted to bring cooler temperatures, Greece is still on high alert in case the summer's harsh weather conditions persist.

