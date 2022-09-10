Unexpected benefits of travelling with kids

You may see that there are parents from all over the world who haven't let their days of travelling come to an end by quickly scrolling through your social media feed today. They continue to travel, tweeting adorable candid photos of their child laughing joyfully at a beach or wrapped up like a snowball in a country that looks like a winter wonderland. And you can't help but wonder how they manage to fulfil their wanderlust given that they have a kid to look after!

When it comes to travel, a lot of couples have likely heard the "well-meaning" advice to "do as much as you want before a baby comes along." The idea that you can resume your cosmopolitan lifestyle after having children is made to sound so absurd that this might often creep into parents' thoughts, prompting them to put off their dream vacations for a very very long time.

Worry not, we are here to rescue you to the valley of bliss. Here are a few unexpected benefits of travelling with your toddler.

- One benefit of having a young child with you is that those around you tend to be more understanding (skipping huge lines, for instance, becomes simpler!).

- When travelling with a young child (preschool age or below), you don't have to consider the school timetable when making travel arrangements. This benefit is only available to you until your child begins attending school, so act quickly!

- Your kids aren’t the only ones who get to have fun being silly! When you're with your kids, you can act as silly as you want without anyone staring at you funny. Additionally, kids often receive tonnes of free things in unexpected locations, and free things have never made anyone sad! Isn't letting go and having fun the whole point of a vacation?

- No matter the age group, whether it be adults or little children, travel is always educative. Exposure to new, unfamiliar cultures and various types of people can teach your child how to adapt to new circumstances, foster tolerance for others who are different from him and provide him with a wealth of tales to share with the world in the future.

- The memories you'll make with your children while travelling as a family are the best part of the experience. It aids in fostering in them a passion for travel as well, which is a legacy that most parents with wanderlust would love to leave behind!

Kids need time and even vacations to take up vaccines but let me in you on a secret- Airtravel is free for up to 2 years for baby, so get going now!!