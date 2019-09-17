When in Beverly Hills, here's how you can shop like royalty!

Renowned for its exclusive, high-end stores and retail experiences, Beverly Hills has long been an iconic destination for shoppers. Whether stopping by the fashion houses on Rodeo Drive, perusing the upscale stores on Department Store Row, or finding one-of-a-kind accessories in the countless boutiques on Brighton Way, Canon Drive and South Beverly Drive, fashion seekers will find the freshest runway releases, coveted designer capsule collections and bespoke pieces in a setting of unparalleled luxury.

Luxury doesn’t simply come from what you buy, though—it stems from attentive, personalized customer service. In addition to exclusive amenities like appointment-only shopping and private lounges, Beverly Hills’ retailers know how to treat every customer like a true VIP. These tips will help you get the very best out of your Beverly Hills shopping experience:

Design Your Dream Style

If you are a VIP shopper with a unique creation in mind, your imagination is the limit thanks to customizable, made-to-measure and bespoke offerings. Put a personal flair on your handbag at the salon in Ralph Lauren’s newly renovated flagship store, which lets you choose colours, monogramming, and hardware before your bag is crafted in Italy to your exact specifications. Ensure the perfect fit at Ermenegildo Zegna or Stefano Ricci, both men’s stores with excellent reputations in creating made-to-measure suits, jackets, pants, shirts, and ties. Take the fully bespoke route at the second floor Gentlemen’s Corner in Bally, where you can design a pair of shoes from the sole up in your choice of colours and luxury materials.

Experience it First

The city is often chosen by designers to launch their flagship stores and boutiques as Beverly Hills continues to attract well-heeled customers, in-the-know fashionistas and celebrities. Indeed, Beverly Hills’ newest arrivals are awaiting your arrival. Italian sartorial experts Battistoni and Isaia each opened their first US boutiques in Beverly Hills, as well as the London-based OnlyRoses and Hong Kong-based Marie France Van Damme. Giorgio Armani’s sleek space on North Rodeo Drive offers cutting edge fashion, while Bobbie Brown’s first west coast beauty boutique on South Santa Monica Boulevard offers the beauty guru’s full line of luxe cosmetics. For those that could use a restorative stretch after a day of shopping, Alo Yoga’s recently opened Brighton Way flagship has you covered with high-performance workout apparel. Whatever you are looking for, there are always new, enticing debuts to experience in Beverly Hills.

Step Past the Velvet Rope

Nothing says “celebrity treatment” like access to private rooms! Those with a taste for fine jewellery can have an Audrey Hepburn moment in the third-floor private salon at Tiffany & Co., which looks especially dazzling after the Rodeo Drive flagship’s recent 18-month renovation. At Louis Vuitton’s Beverly Hills flagship, “VICs” (Very Important Clients) are welcomed into a sitting room and outdoor patio to sip champagne as they shop, while the Burberry Penthouse and Saint Laurent VIP suite give high spenders access to terraces with sweeping views of the shopping Mecca.

Equally stunning is the sumptuous comfort of Christian Dior’s VIP room, which includes the fine art of Justin Lowe and Jonah Freeman. Navigate the second floor of Neiman Marcus to find “Bloom’s Room,” where elite personal shopper Catherine Bloom and her team of five personal assistants have unparalleled access to an array of fashions.

Though these exclusive areas are often by invitation only, calling in advance to request access at slower times may just grant a blooming big spender conditional access. Another option? Purchase your way into an exclusive space. Ordering a suit from the Sartorial Collection will grant you access to Tod’s exclusive J.P. Club for life.

Book a Private Appointment

There is VIP shopping, and then there is the über-VIP shopping experience you will find at the House of Bijan. The exclusive men’s shop—long touted as “the world’s most expensive store”—is strictly by appointment only and has welcomed such heads of state, Hollywood royalty, and fashion icons as Barack Obama, Tom Cruise, and Oscar de la Renta. If you make an appointment, come prepared with your black card: Prices can range from $900 for a one-of-a-kind tie to upwards of $125,000 for a chinchilla blanket.