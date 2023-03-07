World’s 50 Best Street Foods: These Four Tempting Indian Dishes Make It To The List- Check Here

We all love to eat street foods where it is aloo tikki, Chole Bhature, Puchkas, Kaathi rolls you just name it. India is a vast country with a wide variety of regional cuisines. It has historically been known to produce up to 75% of the world's spices, resulting in some of the most delicious and intriguing foods you'll ever encounter. Every foodie should make it a point to explore new street food whenever they visit a new place because these foods bring us closer to the local cuisine and eating customs and provide a true taste of the region. Foreign visitors to India adore trying the chatpata spicy cuisine. Also, the popularity of food on social media demonstrates the domination of Indian cuisine globally. Just few days back Vada Pav a popular street food of Maharashtra was ranked in the list of best sandwiches in the world. Now some of the famous Indian street food have made it to the list of the world’s 50 best street foods.

Guotie, a northern Chinese-style dumpling is ranked at the top whereas Malaysia's roti canai took second. Roti canai, a flatbread in Malaysia that dates back to the British colonisation of the country, is regarded as a relative of the Malabar paratha. Similar to how Italians create pizza, it is made from maida flour, oil, and water. The dough is stretched until it is translucent and thin, and then it is flipped in the air. After that, it is folded and layered to create air pockets that give it its distinctive flakiness. It turns fluffy when it is fried in ghee. Afterwards, a sheet of newspaper-wrapped roti canai is served.

Here Are The Top Rated Indian Street Foods:

Tikka

Everybody enjoy tikkas, whether it is Paneer, Chicken or Mutton right. Moreover, tikka was included in TasteAtlas' ranking of the world's top street dishes. Tikka has a rating of 4.6 and is currently ranked number 23 out of 50. We expect it to climb up the charts in future.

Dosa

One of the most popular snacks in India is Dosa. Although dosa is a fantastic breakfast snack, people adore devouring this dish at any time of the day. There are many types of dosas, ranging from masala to Mysore. Dosa is ranked number 31 on this TasteAtlas ranking with a rating of 4.6.

Chole Bhature

In India almost all the people have tried Chole Bhature at least once. It is a staple dish in North India. Even India’s superstar cricketer Virat Kohli has also mentioned Chole Bhature several times as his favorite dish. This heavenly dish is ranked at 44th position with a rating of 4.6.

Amritsari Kulcha

"Amritsari kulcha, a flatbread loaded with potatoes, onions, cottage cheese, and spices, originates from the city of Amritsar in North India. Red chilli powder, cilantro, and coriander seeds are typical toppings for flatbreads. Almost every business in Amritsar cooks this dish in a sizable tandoor oven, making it a mainstay of the city. It has been ranked at 49th position with a rating of 4.6.