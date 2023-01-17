World's best food destinations 2023: Only THIS Indian city has made it to the top 10- Check complete list here

Kolkata: Everyone who loves food and want to try new cuisines, explore new destinations here is a food destination list that can excite you. Eaters a popular food website which is known for covering food and dining culture around the globe has recently released a list of the eleven best food destinations in the world. If you want to eat delectable cuisine and savour your taste, read on to find out which nation you should put on your vacation itinerary next. Only one India city has made it to the list that is Kolkata . While judging the parameters, Eaters informed that they not only looked at the must-try dishes but "Also the aspects of meals that make them feel immersive: the people, environment, culture, and history behind foods that force us to pause and tempt us from preplanned paths."

In addition to its well-known rich culture and legacy, Kolkata is regarded as a culinary heaven. The place offers a wide range of flavours, and each dish will have you salivating. Even more people travel to Bengal to enjoy the indigenous cuisine. The food in Kolkata is now so well-liked and well-received that it has earned a spot among the world's top 11 culinary destination.

World's best food destinations 2023: Here's top 11 cities to enjoy food around the globe

1. Auckland, New Zeland

2. Asheville, North Carolina

3. Albuquerque, New Mexico

4. Guatemala City, Guatemala

5. Cambridge, England

6. Dakar, Senegal

7. Halland, Sweden

8. Sardinia, Italy

9. Kolkata, India

10. Manilla, Philippines

11. Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam

Kolkata is ranked at number 9 in the list. The city is very well known for its delectable cuisine. Kolkata cuisine is to die for and includes paprichat, dum-aloo phuchkas, and dahi phuchkas, whether it be street-style or desi. The most well-liked dish in the state of Kolkata is macher jhol, which is available everywhere in the nation. Other delicious foods that you simply must try include Mishti Doi, Kosha Mangsho, Alur Torkari, Lucchi, Cholar Dal, Shukto, Chomchom, Sandesh, and Rasgullas.