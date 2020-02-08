Tripura organises its first-ever Hornbill Festival

Agartala: The two-day first Hornbill Festival of Tripura began on Saturday with the aim to conserve the striking forest bird "Hornbill" and to boost the livelihood of the people through tourism.

Tripura Chief Minister, Biplab Kumar Deb inaugurated the state`s first-ever Hornbill Festival at the famous Barmura hill (in western Tripura), one of the biggest hill ranges of Tripura which was last month renamed as "Hathai Kotor", or "big hill" in the tribal language "Kokborok".

The "Hornbill" festival, named after the Indian Hornbill, the large and colourful forest bird which is displayed in the folklore of most of the tribals in north-east India, usually takes place in the first week of December every year since 2000 at Naga Heritage village Kisama, about 12 km from Nagaland capital Kohima.

Deb said, "With the conservation of the Hornbill bird, eco-tourism would flourish enhancing the livelihood of the local tribals, inhabitants of the Barmura hill."

"A large number of foreign and domestic tourists, as well as environmentalists and nature lovers, would gather in the vicinity ensuring the all-round development of the mountainous areas. Under the Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Yojana, all kinds of forest and environmental resources would be developed," he added.

According to the Chief Minister, the traditional life, culture, and customs of the indigenous tribals would also be developed through the protection of the "Hornbill" bird.

Tripura`s Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Dvijendra Kumar Sharma said the two-day festival includes technical sessions on the conservation of biodiversity in the state, a fair, folk dances, skits, dramas on nature conservation besides academic discussions.