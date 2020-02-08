Two Europeans among 14 suspected coronavirus cases in Sri Lanka

Colombo: Two Europeans are among the 14 patients who were hospitalized in Sri Lanka over suspicions of being infected by the novel coronavirus, Health Ministry officials said.

The officials said on Friday the patients were hospitalized after they complained of symptoms similar to those produced by the coronavirus, reports the Daily Mirror newspaper.

The officials said the two European were being treated at the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) while all the 14 patients, some admitted to other state hospitals, were under close observation.

Meanwhile, Sudath Samaraweera, Chief Epidemiologist of the Epidemiology Unit, said the Chinese tourist who was confirmed as having infected with the coronavirus was still admitted at the IDH and was being closely monitored by a team of specialized doctors.

Although the patient has recovered from the virus, she would continue to remain in hospital till doctors were certain that she would not suffer a relapse.

Samaraweera said strict preventive measures continued to be in place at all entry, exit points of the country.

China`s Ambassador Cheng Xueyuan, who met President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Thursday, said since the Chinese New Year was not a holiday in Sri Lanka, most Chinese nationals in the island nation did not go home for the celebrations and those who did has been asked to delay their return, the Daily Mirror reported.

By Saturday, the virus had killed 722 and infected 34,546 in China.

In South Asia, India has confirmed three cases, while Nepal has reported one.