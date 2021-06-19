UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for over 120 Lecturer posts, check eligibility, other details here

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited applications for several posts of Lecturer in Government Aashram Paddhati Inter College.

The application process for a total of 124 vacancies commenced from June 18 and will continue till July 15. While the last date for online fee submission is July 19.

Interested candidates check the complete detailed notification and apply through the official website of UPPSC- www.uppsc.up.nic.in.

Vacancies:

Math Lecturer- 35 posts

Biology Lecturer- 33 posts

Physics Lecturer- 30 posts

Chemistry Lecturer- 26 posts

Eligibility criteria:

Interested candidates must have a postgraduate degree in the respective subject from any recognized university or equivalent qualification.

Age limit:

Aspirants who are between the age of 21 years and 40 years can apply for the posts. As per the official notification, candidates should not be born before July 2, 1981 and after July 1, 2000.

Selection process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of marks obtained in the written examination. They will be informed about the date of examination and center by the Commission through their admission letter.

Application fees:

Those candidates who belong to General/OBC/EWC/ have to pay an exam fee of Rs 125 while the SC/ST/Ex-Serviceman category will need to pay Rs 65. Aspirants from PwD category will have to pay Rs 25.

