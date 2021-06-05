UPPSC recruitment 2021: Vacancies open in various departments, apply at uppsc.up.nic.in

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited applications for more than 100 vacancies in multiple departments.

To apply for the posts, the interested candidates can visit the official website of UPPSC at http://uppsc.up.nic.in/. The last date to fill the application form is July 5.

Out of 132 vacancies released by UPPSC, 102 posts are of Assistant Professor in UP Medical Education Department.

Vacancy details:

Economic and Statistical Officer: 2 posts

Lecturers in Government Govind Ballabh Pant polytechnic Mohan Road, Lucknow: 4 posts

Assistant Professors in different specialties in medical education department: 102 posts

UP Horticulture and Food Processing Department: 14 posts

Deputy Director, (General Recruitment) Under Training Division, State Planning Institute U.P. Lucknow: 1 post

Research Assistant (Engineering) (General Recruitment) State Planning Institute (Naveen Prabhag), Uttar Pradesh Kalakankar Bhawan Lucknow: 1 post

Entomological Assistant under national malaria control programme/ vector born disease programme under medical and health services: 1 post

Assistant planner: 3 posts

Executive Officer, Directorate of NCC: 1 post

Lecturer Arabic for Government Unani Medical Colleges: 1 post

Steps to fill application form:

1. Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in

2. Click on “CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR VARIOUS POST UNDER, DIRECT RECRUITMENT ADVT.NO. 02/2021-2022”

3. Click on Apply.

4. Enter the details asked to register and fill the application form.

5. Pay the application fee and submit the form. The last day to submit the application fees is July 1.

It is advised to take a printout of the form for future reference.

Meanwhile, UPPSC has also invited applications for around 3,600 posts of Medical Officer Grade-II (Level-2). Eligible candidates can apply till June 28, 2021.

