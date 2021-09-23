Urmimala Boruah - From dreaming of wearing a ball gown dress to walking the aisle as a Queen

Ever since childhood, kids grow up dreaming about living lives like that of in any fairy tales, being a princess wearing big ball gowns, and then a charming prince will follow their lead. But then reality hits, and responsibilities make you expect less and quit!



But what if you never grew out of that phase in your life that always wanted you to be you? Well, many think of it but only few strive to live it overcoming obstacles of blows.

Well, one such heck of a spirit is Fitness Influencer and winner of several pageantries Urmimala Boruah, from Dibrugarh, Assam.



Urmi's fantasies of firelights were put to dim when she was married at the age of 18 and was a mother at 19. But her prince charm was the lamp of her dreams supporting her to not quit. Boruah immediately commenced helping as a fitness coach and was to her surprise did better than her expectations as a fresher, when she had lost around 40 kg post-pregnancy.



Urmimala always dreamt of walking the podium of pageantry even belonging from a remote area of the east but couldn't think of pursuing it as even the title of 'Miss division' had several norms and restrictions that made her dubious about the trail.



But Boruah always had the passion to do something and help others to follow their dreams and hence, she started her prime job as an aerobics trainer alongside 10 of her friends. Yet, something in her soup was missing, and as it is said "What is meant to be, will be" happened.



Urmimala then listened to her calling and enrolled herself in the pageantry not with the trial to triumph but with the motive to inculcate discipline and feel the adrenaline rush of being responsible and learn some valuable and meaningful lessons. But destiny had to cherish her childhood dreams. Ultimately, Urmimala Boruah won the title tags of Mrs India Galaxy representing India and Asia, just after she was declared as the runner-up at Mrs India Inc 2019.



Now when Urmi has won the title of being the Queen she finally lived the dream of walking the aisle as a Queen!

