Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 hits Nicobar Islands

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 struck Nicobar Islands region at 4:44 am on Saturday morning. There have been no reports of death or destruction so far.

The earthquake had a depth of 10-km, a latitude of 7.3 degrees N and longitude of 94.4 degrees East.

The island was struck with another quake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale on February 28.

Twin earthquakes with a magnitude of 5.1 on the Richter scale had struck the Andaman Islands within a span of 10 minutes on March 23, the Indian Meteorological Department said.

The first quake hit the island region at 4:59 pm. It had a latitude of 14.2 N and longitude of 92.9 East with a depth of 10 km.

The second quake, with a latitude of 14.0 North, longitude of 93.1 East and depth of 60 km, struck at 5:09 pm.