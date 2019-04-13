close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Earthquake

Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 hits Nicobar Islands

44 am on Saturday morning. There have been no reports of death or destruction so far. 

Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 hits Nicobar Islands

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 struck Nicobar Islands region at 4:44 am on Saturday morning. There have been no reports of death or destruction so far. 

The earthquake had a depth of 10-km, a latitude of 7.3 degrees N and longitude of 94.4 degrees East. 

The island was struck with another quake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale on February 28. 

Twin earthquakes with a magnitude of 5.1 on the Richter scale had struck the Andaman Islands within a span of 10 minutes on March 23, the Indian Meteorological Department said. 

The first quake hit the island region at 4:59 pm. It had a latitude of 14.2 N and longitude of 92.9 East with a depth of 10 km.

The second quake, with a latitude of 14.0 North, longitude of 93.1 East and depth of 60 km, struck at 5:09 pm.

Tags:
EarthquakeEarthquake todayAnadaman and Nicobar islandsNicobar Islands
Next
Story

Daman and Diu Lok Sabha Constituency

Must Watch

PT6M46S

News 50: Watch top news stories of today, April 13th, 2019