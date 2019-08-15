Leh MP Namgyal stuns with his dance moves on Independence Day, video goes viral

Leh: Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Leh in Ladakh, once again wowed with his dance moves during 73rd Independence Day, becoming a viral sensation on social media.

The BJP lawmaker, sporting dark shades and dressed in dark brown 'goucha' – a traditional thick woolen robe worn by Ladakhi men, was seen dancing and later expertly playing the drums with locals. The short 28-second video was shared by news agency ANI.

#WATCH BJP MP from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal plays a traditional drum with locals while celebrating 73rd #IndiaIndependenceDay, in Leh. pic.twitter.com/2kipUbCTmL — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019

The MP was celebrating Independence Day in Ladakh's Matho village along with locals and Buddhist monks. “Buddhist Monks and people of my native village Matho hosting national flag celebrating 1st Independence Day after declearing Ladakh as Union Territory. Ladakh got independence from Kashmir,” tweeted Namgyal.

Buddhist Monks and people of my native village Matho hosting national flag celebrating 1st Independence Day after declearing Ladakh as Union Territory. Ladakh got independence from Kashmir #FreedLadakhFromKashmir by Sh. Narendra Modi. — Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (@MPLadakh) August 15, 2019

Buddhist Monks of my native village Matho hosting national flag celebrating 1st Independence Day after declearing Ladakh as Union Territory. #LadakhFreedFromKashmir pic.twitter.com/snEWydNBXJ — Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (@MPLadakh) August 15, 2019

BJP leader Ram Madhav also visited Ladakh earlier on Friday. He was accompanied by Namgyal. “Visited the new BJP Party office, Leh Ladakh for unfurling of Tricolour alongwith National General Secretary BJP,” tweet Namgyal.

It is always an honour to celebrate Independence Day with the people of Ladakh.

The presence of Shri @rammadhavbjp

Ji has made this celebration even more special accompanied with UT status. #NewLadakh pic.twitter.com/6Irjmqibcw — Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (@MPLadakh) August 15, 2019

The Leh BJP broke the internet last week with his fiery speech in Parliament in favour of the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. His rousing speech was also praised by PM Modi. “My young friend, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal who is @MPLadakh delivered an outstanding speech in the Lok Sabha while discussing key bills on J&K. He coherently presents the aspirations of our sisters and brothers from Ladakh. It is a must hear!” tweeted the Prime Minister.