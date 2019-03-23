Twin earthquakes hit Andaman Islands within 10 minutes

PORT BLAIR: Twin earthquakes with magnitude of 5.1 on the Richter scale struck the Andaman Islands within a span of 10 minutes on Saturday evening, the Indian Meteorological Department said.

The first quake hit the island region at 4:59 pm. It had a latitude of 14.2 N and longitude of 92.9 East with a depth of 10 km.

The second quake, with a latitude of 14.0 North, longitude of 93.1 East and depth of 60 km, struck at 5:09 pm.

On March 11, an earthquake measuring 4.8-magnitude on the Richter scale hit Andaman Islands region. Andaman and Nicobar Islands was hit with similar twin earthquakes within a span of less than two hours in October 2017.