35 new COVID-19 cases detected in Gautam Buddh Nagar, total 12 deaths

Gautam Buddh Nagar: The Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration on Saturday detected 35 new cases of COVID-19, taking total number of active cases to 359. A total of 12 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, the Gautam Buddh Nagar District Administration said in its bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration also launched a helpline number so that people can book appointments to get their coronavirus test done.

The Health Department has provided eight main collection centres for the district residents for COVID-19 tests which include centres at Bisrakh, Dadri and Bhangel, Primary Health Check-up Centre Dankaur and Jewar, Sector-30 district hospital, New hospital building Sector-39 Noida and GIMS, Greater Noida.

District Surveillance Officer Dr Sunil Dohra said, "To make the experience comfortable, we have a special team of doctors who will find out your requirements and get the test schedule as per protocol. By dialing the number -- 1800419221, you will have to press 1 after which you have to tell about your requirements. Thereafter, the doctor will call you and give the date and time for taking the samples."

All primary patients and those who have symptoms of mild fever can get their corona tests done. Coronavirus test depends on the data one provides, which will determine if test is needed or not. This is to avoid overcrowding at test centres.

The district administration has already started taking samples at various government hospitals and primary healthcare centres from Friday. Its main objective is to locate and treat the suspected corona patients. Random corona tests of elderly citizens were also launched in Dankaur on Friday.