Greater Noida

4 held for attempting to kidnap two girls in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida

A case has been registered against the men and further investigation into this matter is underway.

Representational image

Four men were arrested on Monday for allegedly attempting to kidnap two girls in Bisrakh area in Greater Noida.

Ranvijay Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP), told ANI: "The accused tried to allegedly kidnap two girls who were coming from work on Sunday at 10.30 pm. The miscreants also attacked one of the onlookers who tried to stop them and save the girls from their hands."

"The accused were under the influence of alcohol when the incident took place in Bisarkh area.

After the complaint was lodged, the victims were sent back to their respective homes," he added.

A case has been registered against the men and further investigation into this matter is underway, the police added.

Greater NoidaBisrakhUttar Pradesh policecrime
